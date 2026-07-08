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How Saudi Arabia is building its AI future

July 08, 2026
 GZERO Staff
How Saudi Arabia is building its AI future play icon

At the 2026 AI for Good Global Summit in Geneva, HRH Princess Lamia bint Majed Al Saud says Saudi Arabia’s investments in technology and innovation are creating new opportunities for the next generation.

Speaking with GZERO’s Tony Maciulis, HRH Princess Lamia discusses the Kingdom’s expanding AI ecosystem, including efforts to train young people, support entrepreneurs, and expand women’s participation in the technology sector.

While Saudi Arabia ranked 132nd out of 148 economies in the World Economic Forum’s 2025 Global Gender Gap Report, Princess Lamia says the country is making progress in creating new pathways for women in tech. She points to investments in education, training, and entrepreneurship that are helping more women pursue careers in innovation.

Through Alwaleed Philanthropies, HRH Princess Lamia also discusses efforts to create sustainable impact around the world, including providing legal assistance to women and training female lawyers. She explains that the organization’s work across 190 countries relies on partnerships with local organizations, governments, and international institutions to ensure lasting results.

Discussing AI’s broader potential, HRH Princess Lamia says technology’s impact will depend on human choices. “It’s upon us,” she says, emphasizing that people must guide innovation toward solutions that improve lives.

She also addresses reforms affecting women’s rights in Saudi Arabia, noting that women can now travel, work, and make many personal decisions independently, while rights groups point to remaining areas of debate, including aspects of marriage and family law.

This conversation is presented by GZERO Media in partnership with Microsoft. The Global Stage series convenes global leaders for critical conversations on the geopolitical forces reshaping our world.

saudi arabia ai artificial intelligence ai for good tony maciulis princess lamia bint majed al saud

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