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Watch our Global Stage live premiere from the AI for Good Summit on Thursday

July 07, 2026
 GZERO Staff
Live Premiere | Global Stage: : Live from the AI for Good Summit | Thursday, July 9 | 11 am ET5 pm CEST | gzeromedia.com/globalstage

Between armed conflicts, climate disasters, and mass displacement, humanitarian needs are rising worldwide. At the same time, funding shortfalls and geopolitical uncertainty are straining the organizations on the frontlines of response. Artificial intelligence won’t fix the system, but it can help stretch our resources further. The question is whether we can deploy that technology quickly enough and responsibly enough to actually make a difference.

AI diffusion still remains uneven and inequitable, with low uptake particularly across the Global South. For many of the communities that stand to benefit most, questions of trust, accessibility, and cyber protection remain the biggest obstacles to adoption. So where is practical AI already making a difference? What partnerships are succeeding, and what can actually be achieved within the framework of today's global environment?

At this year's AI for Good Global Summit in Geneva, Switzerland, our Global Stage panel discussion focuses on how AI can help humanitarian institutions serve people at greater scale — and what stands in the way. Join us on Thursday, July 9th at 11am ET/5 pm CEST to watch the live premiere.

GZERO's Global Chief Content Officer Tony Maciulis moderates a discussion with distinguished global experts:

  • Annalena Baerbock — President of the 80th United Nations General Assembly
  • Amandeep Singh Gill — UN Under-Secretary-General, Special Envoy for Digital and Emerging Technologies
  • Kamal Kishore — Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Disaster Risk Reduction and Head of UNDRR
  • Prof. Celeste Saulo — Secretary-General, World Meteorological Organization
  • Brad Smith — Vice Chair & President, Microsoft

Tune in at gzeromedia.com/globalstage

Global Stage: Live from the AI for Good Summit

Thursday, July 9, 2026 | 11 am ET/8 am PT/5 pm CEST

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The Global Stage series, presented by GZERO Media in partnership with Microsoft, convenes leaders from government, business, and civil society at major international forums to examine the critical issues at the intersection of technology, politics, and society.

ai for good ai artificial intelligence tony maciulis brad smith amandeep singh gill annalena baerbock kamal kishore celeste saulo global stage

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