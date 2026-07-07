As development funding shrinks, can AI fill the gap?
At the 2026 AI for Good Global Summit in Geneva, Robert Opp, Chief Digital Officer at the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), explores whether artificial intelligence can help countries make progress amid growing development challenges and shrinking resources.
Speaking with GZERO’s Tony Maciulis, Opp says AI has the potential to accelerate efforts in healthcare, public services, and economic development but stresses that technology cannot replace the need for strong institutions and investment.
While constrained budgets may slow progress, Opp argues that AI remains a long-term driver of development. “We would be pushing on the technology front anyway,” he says, noting that AI’s potential goes beyond simply filling funding gaps.
Opp also examines how governments can use AI responsibly, build digital capacity, and ensure technological advances create lasting impact.
This conversation is presented by GZERO Media in partnership with Microsoft. The Global Stage series convenes global leaders for critical conversations on the geopolitical forces reshaping our world.