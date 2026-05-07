How the UAE is keeping global trade moving during the Strait of Hormuz crisis
As missiles and drones flew over the Gulf region, global shipping companies faced a new reality: the Strait of Hormuz, a chokepoint for more than a quarter of the world’s oil and countless consumer goods, was suddenly at risk.
In this Global Stage interview, GZERO's Tony Maciulis speaks with Gulftainer Group CEO Farid Belbouab about how the UAE rapidly transformed its eastern coast into a critical alternative logistics corridor, keeping food, pharmaceuticals, and essential goods flowing throughout the Gulf region.
“Resilience is not just a concept, it’s a mindset,” Belbouab says, reflecting on how Gulf logistics operators adapted in real time during the crisis.
Belbouab explains how ports outside the Strait of Hormuz has become a lifeline during the disruption, why supply chain resilience now requires adaptability and AI-driven logistics systems, and how the UAE is turning a geopolitical shock into a long-term strategic opportunity.
From moving 7,000 trucks per day to building a dry port facility in just days, this conversation offers a rare inside look at how global trade infrastructure responds under extreme pressure and what challenges still remain in the long-term for the UAE.
This conversation is presented by GZERO Media in partnership with Microsoft. The Global Stage series convenes global leaders for critical conversations on the geopolitical forces reshaping our world.