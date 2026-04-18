How global leaders are tackling the water crisis
Nedolast highlighted the scale of the challenge, noting that more than two billion people lack access to safe water, while current systems risk falling short of feeding the world by 2050. “Incremental change isn’t sufficient,” she said, emphasizing the need for a more coordinated, system-wide approach. Through the newly launched Water Forward initiative, the World Bank is advancing a holistic model built around three pillars: water for food, water for people, and water for the planet.
A central challenge, she explained, is financing. With water infrastructure needs estimated in the trillions of dollars, public funding alone is not enough to close the gap. Nedolast stressed that “we need bankable projects” to unlock greater private sector investment, alongside stronger policy and regulatory environments that can support long-term service sustainability and give investors confidence to participate at scale.
Finally, Nedolast underscored the human impact, particularly on women and girls, while outlining an the goal to reach over one billion people by 2030 through global partnerships.
This conversation is presented by GZERO Media in partnership with Microsoft. The Global Stage series convenes global leaders for critical conversations on the geopolitical forces reshaping our world.