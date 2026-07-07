Empowering local communities using AI
July 07, 2026
Global Stage brings you interviews and updates from the AI for Good Summit in Geneva, Switzerland.
Presented by
At the 2026 AI for Good Global Summit in Geneva, Switzerland, Frederic Werner, AI for Good co-creator and chief of strategic engagement at ITU, explains why optimism about artificial intelligence is growing across many developing countries even as skepticism rises in Europe and North America.
Werner says that AI could help countries leapfrog traditional infrastructure through smaller, more accessible technologies like edge AI, bringing healthcare, education, translation, and disaster response directly to local communities. But making AI truly inclusive will require investments in local languages, digital skills, and community-led innovation.
"Where you look is where you go," Werner says, urging policymakers, technologists, and businesses to invest in AI applications that address global challenges rather than focusing only on the risks.
This conversation is presented by GZERO Media in partnership with Microsoft. The Global Stage series convenes global leaders for critical conversations on the geopolitical forces reshaping our world.
Keep up with what’s going on around the world - and why it matters.