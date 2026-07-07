Empowering local communities using AI

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AI For Good Summit

Global Stage brings you interviews and updates from the AI for Good Summit in Geneva, Switzerland.

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At the 2026 AI for Good Global Summit in Geneva, Switzerland, Frederic Werner, AI for Good co-creator and chief of strategic engagement at ITU, explains why optimism about artificial intelligence is growing across many developing countries even as skepticism rises in Europe and North America.

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