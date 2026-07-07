Empowering local communities using AI

Werner says that AI could help countries leapfrog traditional infrastructure through smaller, more accessible technologies like edge AI, bringing healthcare, education, translation, and disaster response directly to local communities. But making AI truly inclusive will require investments in local languages, digital skills, and community-led innovation.

"Where you look is where you go," Werner says, urging policymakers, technologists, and businesses to invest in AI applications that address global challenges rather than focusing only on the risks.

This conversation is presented by GZERO Media in partnership with Microsoft. The Global Stage series convenes global leaders for critical conversations on the geopolitical forces reshaping our world.