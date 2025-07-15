Skilling for the AI era: What do you need to succeed?
"AI isn’t one thing, it’s everything, everywhere, all at once,” says Naria Santa Lucia, General Manager of Microsoft Elevate.
In this Global Stage conversation with GZERO’s Tony Maciulis at the 2025 AI for Good Summit in Geneva, Santa Lucia explores how generative AI is transforming not just the way we work—but how we prepare to work at all. From lesson planning to law, Santa Lucia argues the most in-demand AI skills aren’t technical. “Curiosity, collaboration, and communication are the real power skills.”
She also highlights what’s at stake: the disruption of entry-level jobs, the future of informal and gig workers, and the urgency of reskilling at scale. “We don’t know all the answers, but we can’t afford to wait for them.”
This conversation is presented by GZERO in partnership with Microsoft, from the 2025 AI for Good Summit in Geneva, Switzerland. The Global Stage series convenes global leaders for critical conversations on the geopolitical and technological trends shaping our world.