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Trump's FIFA intervention is indefensible

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Ian Bremmer
By Ian BremmerJuly 06, 2026
Ian Bremmer

Ian Bremmer is President and Founder of GZERO Media. He hosts the weekly digital and broadcast show, GZERO World, where he explains the key global stories of the moment, sits down for an in-depth conversation with the newsmakers and thought leaders shaping our world, and takes your questions. Ian is also the President and Founder of GZERO Media’s parent company, Eurasia Group, the leading global political risk research and consulting firm. Ian earned a master’s degree and a doctorate in political science from Stanford University, where he went on to become the youngest-ever national fellow at the Hoover Institution.

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In his latest Quick Take, Ian Bremmer weighs in on President Trump’s intervention with FIFA after US star Flo Balogun received a red card suspension ahead of the team’s match against Belgium.

Ian says the scandal is not whether the red card was right. Reasonable people can make an argument either way.

“The corruption is not about the red card,” Ian says. “The corruption is that Trump made a phone call.” FIFA did not overturn the red card; it made the suspension disappear so Balogun could play against Belgium.

Ian says the US team did not ask for the help and did not need it. The Americans had already shown grit by winning while down a man. Now, if the Americans win, especially in a close match, the result risks being litigated and tarnished.

world cup trump fifa flo balogun world cup politics

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