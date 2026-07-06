Trump's FIFA intervention is indefensible

In his latest Quick Take, Ian Bremmer weighs in on President Trump’s intervention with FIFA after US star Flo Balogun received a red card suspension ahead of the team’s match against Belgium.

Ian says the scandal is not whether the red card was right. Reasonable people can make an argument either way.

“The corruption is not about the red card,” Ian says. “The corruption is that Trump made a phone call.” FIFA did not overturn the red card; it made the suspension disappear so Balogun could play against Belgium.

Ian says the US team did not ask for the help and did not need it. The Americans had already shown grit by winning while down a man. Now, if the Americans win, especially in a close match, the result risks being litigated and tarnished.