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Quick Take

Ian Bremmer, political scientist and president of Eurasia Group and GZERO Media, shares insights on global political events.

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Is the Iran war accelerating the clean energy transition?play icon

Is the Iran war accelerating the clean energy transition?

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In his latest Quick Take, Ian Bremmer says the Iran war has left the global economy paying a steep price while delivering few of the outcomes the Trump administration promised. But it may have one unintended consequence: accelerating the transition away from fossil fuels.

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