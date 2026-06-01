Is the Iran war accelerating the clean energy transition?

Ian argues that the focus has shifted away from Iran’s nuclear program and toward restoring normal traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a vital route for global energy supplies. “This is the biggest problem for everyone around the world,” he says, pointing to the economic fallout from ongoing disruptions.

Despite the turmoil, Ian sees a potential silver lining. The conflict has exposed just how vulnerable global energy chokepoints are to disruption from relatively small-scale attacks.

As a result, he argues, governments and markets are likely to double down on alternatives to oil and gas from electric vehicles and advanced batteries to renewables and nuclear power. In his view, the long-term effect could be to speed up an already underway shift toward a post-carbon energy system.