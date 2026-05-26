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Quick Take

Ian Bremmer, political scientist and president of Eurasia Group and GZERO Media, shares insights on global political events.

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Putin threatens 'systematic strikes' on Kyivplay icon

Putin threatens 'systematic strikes' on Kyiv

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In his latest Quick Take, Ian Bremmer says the Russia–Ukraine war is becoming more volatile as battlefield dynamics shift and diplomatic pressure fades.

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