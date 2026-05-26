Putin threatens 'systematic strikes' on Kyiv

Ian points to renewed Russian strikes on Kyiv and Vladimir Putin's warnings urging Western diplomats and civilians to evacuate, signaling possible “systematic strikes” on the capital. He says these threats come as Ukraine strengthens its drone warfare capabilities and expands its ability to strike deeper inside Russia.

He also notes a change in US posture, saying Secretary of State Marco Rubio has “washed his hands of the Russia-Ukraine war,” reducing direct American pressure on Moscow.

Ian warns the greater risk now lies in Moscow’s response. “It would be hard for him to back down,” he says, arguing that an increasingly isolated Kremlin could escalate further as the war continues.