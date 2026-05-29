The Hormuz crisis hits higher pitch
May 29, 2026
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You already know that the war in Iran has stoked inflation, but it’s not just for oil, gas, and fertilizer. The shutdown of the Strait of Hormuz has caused prices to “balloon” for another commodity that’s essential for everything from advanced medical equipment and automobiles, to drones, laptops, and even AI. In this video, GZERO’s Alex Kliment puts his pulmonary capacity on the line to bring you a special report on the highest-pitched crisis of all.
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