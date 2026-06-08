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Quick Take

Ian Bremmer, political scientist and president of Eurasia Group and GZERO Media, shares insights on global political events.

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Iran ceasefire frays

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In his latest Quick Take, Ian Bremmer says the Iran ceasefire is “holding on by a thread” as renewed strikes and proxy attacks undermine hopes for a broader deal.

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