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Ian Bremmer, political scientist and president of Eurasia Group and GZERO Media, shares insights on global political events.

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Trump’s ineffective pressure campaign on Iran and Chinaplay icon

Trump’s ineffective pressure campaign on Iran and China

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Ian says President Trump assumed Iran would “cave” after US and Israeli strikes against its leadership and military capabilities. Instead, Tehran used its leverage over the Strait of Hormuz to force Washington to back down.
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