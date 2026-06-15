US and Iran reach framework peace deal

Ian explains that while markets are responding positively, key details of the agreement remain unclear, with Washington and Tehran offering competing accounts of what was actually negotiated. He cautions that “there’s plenty of ways for this to get derailed.”

Ian argues that reopening the Strait is a critical step for the global economy, but the agreement leaves major questions unanswered from Iran’s nuclear program to regional proxy conflicts.

“This war has been a disaster for the Americans and for President Trump,” he says, warning that even a successful deal to reopen the Strait will not undo the deeper damage caused by the war.