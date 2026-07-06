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FIFA rescinds US suspension after Trump call, Ali Khamenei’s funeral has a notable absentee, French court to rule on Le Pen’s eligibility

US President Donald Trump holds a red penalty card that was presented to him by FIFA President Gianni Infantino in the Oval Office of the White House, in Washington, D.C., USA, on August 28, 2018.

US President Donald Trump holds a red penalty card that was presented to him by FIFA President Gianni Infantino during a meeting to discuss the 2026 World Cup games in North America in the Oval Office of the White House, in Washington, D.C., USA, on August 28, 2018.

Ron Sachs/CNP via ZUMA Wire
By Zac Weisz,
Zac Weisz

Zac reports on global affairs, covering everything from battles between judicial branches and political leaders, to conflicts in Africa, Europe, and the Middle East. With the Trump administration keen to alter the world order, though, there’s a heavy emphasis right now on US politics – an area with which he is intimately familiar. Prior to joining GZERO, Zac was a senior national politics correspondent at National Journal, where he covered the 2024 presidential election from its inception to the dramatic finish, as well as major congressional actions during the Biden administration. Prior to journalism, Zac worked as an economic analyst for Oxford Economics, calculating the impact of various tax policies, and of Britain’s exit from the European Union. Born in London, he currently resides in New York City, where you can find him playing football (the original version) or watching it on television while attempting to cook up a storm.

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Alex Kliment
Alex Kliment
Alex wears a few different caps and tips them all regularly. He writes for the GZERO Daily, works as a field correspondent for GZERO's nationally syndicated TV show GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER, and writes/directs/voices GZERO's award-winning puppet satire show PUPPET REGIME. Prior to joining GZERO, Alex worked as an analyst covering Russia and broader Emerging Markets for Eurasia Group. He has also written for the Financial Times from Washington, DC, and Sao Paulo Brazil. In his spare time, he makes short films and composes scores for long ones. He studied history and Slavic literature at Columbia and has a Master's from Johns Hopkins SAIS. He's a native New Yorker, a long-suffering Mets fan, and owns too many bicycles.
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July 06, 2026
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Trump makes a phone call…

Last Wednesday, the US’s star striker Folarin Balogun, who is incidentally American only by birthright, was sent off for serious foul play in the opening World Cup knockout round against Bosnia and Herzegovina. As is typical in soccer, he was suspended from the following fixture. Then US President Donald Trump stepped in: hours after the game, he called FIFA President Gianni Infantino and asked him to review the suspension. On Sunday, FIFA announced it was suspending the ban for a year – without explaining its decision – meaning Balogun can play in tonight’s game against Belgium. The reversal marks just the first time since 1962 – before color television was widely available – that a World Cup player has escaped suspension after a red card in the tournament itself. Critics of the decision are manifold.

Did FIFA’s move cross a red line? Tell us what you think here.

Where is Iran’s supreme leader?

Iran’s government is currently holding a weeklong nationwide funeral for Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the long-serving supreme leader killed by a US-Israeli airstrike in February. Most of Iran’s senior leadership turned up for a weekend ceremony in Tehran – all except for one: the new top guy himself, Khamenei’s son Mojtaba. The heir hasn’t been seen since his father was killed. He is rumored to have been badly disfigured by an airstrike himself, perhaps reason enough to avoid the public gaze. But the supreme leader – who is not only a political figure but a spiritual leader in Shia Islam – may also fear for his safety after so many US and Israeli threats and strikes against Iran’s top officials. Whatever the reason, so long as he remains in hiding, questions will only grow about the specifics of his vision for Iran, and about how much influence he has versus the military men of the elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

The Marine Le Pen-ding court ruling on France’s far-right leader

Tomorrow, the National Rally (RN) leader will find out whether she can stand in next year’s presidential election. She was banned from holding public office for five years after a French court found her guilty of embezzling European Parliament funds last year, but she’ll have another shot when the Paris Court of Appeals makes its own verdict. The court is unlikely to overturn Le Pen’s conviction, but it may reduce the punishment and allow her to run for a fourth time. What sets this election apart from previous contests is that RN comfortably leads in 2027 polls, meaning tomorrow’s ruling could have huge ramifications for who sits in Élysée Palace this time next year.

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