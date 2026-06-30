Skip to content
Search
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Serbia’s president wants to be PM, Senegal’s power struggle gets constitutional, Venezuela’s Rodríguez blocks Machado from entering country

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić in Belgrade, Serbia, on June 27, 2026.​

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić gestures during a rally in Belgrade, Serbia, on June 27, 2026.

REUTERS/Djordje Kojadinovic
By Will Fitzpatrick,
Will Fitzpatrick
See Full Bio
Zac Weisz,
Zac Weisz

Zac reports on global affairs, covering everything from battles between judicial branches and political leaders, to conflicts in Africa, Europe, and the Middle East. With the Trump administration keen to alter the world order, though, there’s a heavy emphasis right now on US politics – an area with which he is intimately familiar. Prior to joining GZERO, Zac was a senior national politics correspondent at National Journal, where he covered the 2024 presidential election from its inception to the dramatic finish, as well as major congressional actions during the Biden administration. Prior to journalism, Zac worked as an economic analyst for Oxford Economics, calculating the impact of various tax policies, and of Britain’s exit from the European Union. Born in London, he currently resides in New York City, where you can find him playing football (the original version) or watching it on television while attempting to cook up a storm.

See Full Bio
Alex Kliment
Alex Kliment
Alex wears a few different caps and tips them all regularly. He writes for the GZERO Daily, works as a field correspondent for GZERO's nationally syndicated TV show GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER, and writes/directs/voices GZERO's award-winning puppet satire show PUPPET REGIME. Prior to joining GZERO, Alex worked as an analyst covering Russia and broader Emerging Markets for Eurasia Group. He has also written for the Financial Times from Washington, DC, and Sao Paulo Brazil. In his spare time, he makes short films and composes scores for long ones. He studied history and Slavic literature at Columbia and has a Master's from Johns Hopkins SAIS. He's a native New Yorker, a long-suffering Mets fan, and owns too many bicycles.
See Full Bio
June 30, 2026
Make us preferred on Google

Serbia’s Vučić resigns from presidency, but not the political stage

In a surprise announcement, Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić said over the weekend that he will resign within the next couple of weeks. Vučić has dominated Serbian politics since his party, the Serbian Progressive Party (SNS), took power in 2012, serving first as prime minister and then as president. His popularity has waned significantly since a 2024 train station tragedy killed 16 people and ignited nationwide anticorruption protests tied to poor infrastructure investments, leading to persistent calls for him to step down. Although Vučić is resigning, many believe the decision is strategic rather than altruistic – he is likely to try to run again for prime minister ahead of elections this fall, which will take place earlier than scheduled because of his resignation. His departure from the presidency may nonetheless improve Serbia’s prospects for joining the European Union, as EU officials have long criticized democratic backsliding under SNS leadership.

In Senegal, revenge is a dish served constitutionally

Senegal has been in the throes of a political drama for over a month, sparked by President Bassirou Diomaye Faye’s firing his ally-turned-rival, Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko. Seeking revenge for the move, the Sonko-aligned National Assembly on Monday adopted a constitutional amendment aimed at taking some power away from the presidency. Scores of Senegalese citizens protested the move outside the parliament as the vote took place, arguing the amendment will give the lawmakers too much power. The government said it would organize a referendum on the amendment – without giving a timeline. The amendment is expansive, and includes replacing the seven-member Constitutional Council with a new, nine-member Constitutional Court. The West African state of nearly 20 million people has been struggling with a debt crisis, which has only exacerbated these political issues.

US and Venezuela block oppo leader’s return

Exiled Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado was reportedly blocked from returning to her country by both the US and Venezuela over the weekend. As Venezuela’s weak, cash-strapped government continues to struggle with rescue and recovery from last week’s devastating earthquakes, Machado announced she would return to help. That apparently irked US officials, who reportedly saw it as a “stunt.” Machado remains popular in Venezuela. Her party’s candidate is believed to have won the 2024 Venezuelan presidential election, although strongman Nicolás Maduro claimed victory for himself. Still, despite her lavish courting of Donald Trump – she even gave her Nobel Peace Prize to him – the US has sidelined Machado since removing Maduro in January, preferring instead to work with his deputy, Delcy Rodríguez. As of Tuesday morning, the death toll from the quakes had surpassed 1,700, with thousands believed still to be under the rubble.

european union aleksander vucic senegal bassirou diomaye faye ousmane sonko serbia

Latest Videos

Is Trump the biggest global risk? play icon
Quick Take

Is Trump the biggest global risk?

How will the Strait of Hormuz's closure impact food supply?
GZERO Live

How will the Strait of Hormuz's closure impact food supply?

Trump and Xi consult AI
Puppet Regime

Trump and Xi consult AI

10 years after Brexit: Is the UK moving closer to the EU again?
GZERO Europe

10 years after Brexit: Is the UK moving closer to the EU again?

Why Europe isn’t falling apart despite political turmoil
ask ian

Why Europe isn’t falling apart despite political turmoil

Josh Shapiro on how Democrats can learn to love AI
GZERO World Clips

Josh Shapiro on how Democrats can learn to love AI

More For You

The EU steels itself for tariffs

The EU steels itself for tariffs
Farida Dowidar
The trade bloc is also reducing its quota of tariff-free steel imports, as trade tensions mount with Beijing. The EU’s goal is to reduce its near-$400 billion annual trade deficit with China. However, the move could hurt other steel exporters with whom the EU has solid relations, including the UK, Ukraine, and Japan. Brussels isn’t the first to [...]

America, 250 years under construction

America, 250 years under construction
Americans, it appears, are in a foul mood. In a recent Gallup poll, 76% of US respondents said they were dissatisfied with “the way things are going in the United States at this time.” An NBC news poll released on June 14 found that just 38% said they believe the nation’s best years lie ahead, and 64% in a June 15 Reuters/Ipsos poll said American [...]

Where press freedom falls, impunity rises

Graphic Truth: Where press freedom falls, impunity rises (infographic). Top 10 contributors to impunity arund the world between 2020 and 2025 according to the Atlas of Impunity
The world is splitting into two camps: countries that hold power accountable, and those that don’t.Deteriorating press freedom offers the starkest example. Where trusted information is scarce, abuses of power stay hidden, corruption flourishes, and citizens lose the ability to demand accountability.This is a key finding in the fourth edition of [...]

Empowering associates with comprehensive benefits

Mom hugging her son
Walmart
Competitive pay. 401(k) contributions upon employment and 6% company match once eligible. Up to 16 weeks of combined paid maternity and parental leave. These benefits and more inspire generations – Daidrian’s 18-year Walmart journey motivated her son Jonothan to launch his own career as a Walmart associate. Learn more. [...]