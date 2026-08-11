Skip to content
Search
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

What We're Watching

Colombia earthquake tests new president, Taiwan learns from Ukraine on the battlefield, India-Bangladesh rivalry spills into cricket

Residents dig through the debris of a collapsed building after an earthquake.

Residents dig through the debris of a collapsed building after an earthquake, in Cali, Colombia August 10, 2026.

REUTERS/Juan Pablo Arbelaez
By Will Fitzpatrick,
Will Fitzpatrick
See Full Bio
Natalie Johnson
Natalie Johnson

Natalie Johnson is the Deputy Head of Content at GZERO Media and edits the GZERO Daily newsletter. Her career has spanned producing for broadcast cable news at outlets like MSNBC, VICE TV, and NewsNation, as well as writing for digital media. She's also the creator and co-editor of an anthology called "Black Love Letters," published in 2023 through John Legend's GetLifted book imprint. Natalie studied political science at Scripps College and holds a master's degree in sociology from Columbia University.

See Full Bio
August 11, 2026
Make us preferred on Google

Earthquake rocks Colombia days into new president’s term

A 7.4 magnitude earthquake struck Colombia yesterday – at least 160 people have died, though officials expect the toll to rise as rescue efforts continue. The quake’s epicenter was in the Chocó region – one of Colombia’s poorest areas that has also been wracked with clashes in recent years between the country’s powerful armed groups. But damage to roads, buildings, and other infrastructure was reported across the country, including in Cali, Bogotá, and Medellín. The earthquake hit just three days after President Abelardo de la Espriella was sworn into office, and the disaster will prove to be an early test for the right-wing leader, who now has to make good on his tough-on-crime pledge while also providing disaster relief. His budding friendship with US President Donald Trump, who endorsed him back in June, could prove useful: Washington has already offered aid and support for the recovery, marking a sharp contrast with the often tense relationship between Trump and former Colombian President Gustavo Petro.

Taiwan takes a page from Ukraine’s playbook

Taiwan conducted its annual war games on Monday with a new twist: For the first time, it slowed high-speed mobile internet service across a large part of the island to simulate disruptions from a Chinese attack or natural disaster. The drill was designed to encourage Taiwan’s 23 million residents to find other ways to communicate if mobile networks fail. It’s one of several lessons Taiwan appears to be taking from Ukraine, where Russia has targeted communications infrastructure since its full-scale invasion in 2022. Taiwan is also studying Ukraine’s use of agile drones on the battlefield, building fleets of unmanned aircraft and attack boats to help deter a potential invasion. The island also aims to become a drone manufacturing hub, with a goal of producing 100,000 drones a month by 2030 and exporting half of them.

India and Bangladesh’s diplomatic spat becomes a real sticky wicket

An India-Bangladesh cricket series is at risk as diplomatic tensions between the two neighbors continue to simmer. The six-match series, featuring two of the sport’s biggest powers, was originally scheduled for August 2025. Officials postponed the matches after relations deteriorated in 2024, when a student-led anti-government uprising forced then-Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, a longtime Indian ally, to flee to New Delhi. Bangladesh’s interim government has repeatedly criticized India for sheltering Hasina, who has continued to make public appearances and hold press conferences. Politics have spilled onto the pitch of the world’s second most popular sport before: in February, Bangladesh declined to send a team to the Cricket World Cup in India, citing safety concerns for its players due to the political tensions.

de la espriellaearthquakeindiataiwancricket world cupsheikh hasinabangladeshcricketukrainecolombia

Latest Videos

Aliens invade the Regime!play icon
Puppet Regime

Aliens invade the Regime!

Is the US-China relationship reaching a breaking point?
Quick Take

Is the US-China relationship reaching a breaking point?

What happens when global power goes unchecked?
GZERO World Clips

What happens when global power goes unchecked?

Why Trump keeps backing down on Iran
Quick Take

Why Trump keeps backing down on Iran

Thousands of migrants cross into Spanish territory
GZERO Europe

Thousands of migrants cross into Spanish territory

Why has Britain had seven Prime Ministers in ten years?
GZERO World Clips

Why has Britain had seven Prime Ministers in ten years?

More For You

Netanyahu breaks with Trump, Syria takes control of military bases from Russia, UEFA threatens to start World Cup competitor

President Donald Trump welcomes Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the White House

President Donald Trump welcomes Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the White House for bilateral talks in Washington, D.C., United States, on April 7, 2025.

Andrew Leyden/NurPhoto
Netanyahu rejects Trump-backed Gaza planIsraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday rejected a US-backed plan for Gaza, in a rare public break with US President Donald Trump. The 15-point plan that Trump’s Board of Peace unveiled last month calls for Hamas to disarm and Israeli troops to withdraw from the enclave. Netanyahu said Israel [...]

New mutual defense agreement, “El Tigre” takes office in Colombia, Pacific Islands split over Chinese missile test

​Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan shakes hands with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, next to Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan shakes hands with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, next to Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, after signing a joint defence agreement in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, August 7, 2026.

Saudi Press Agency/Handout via REUTERS
Major new Middle East defense pact signed Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Pakistan on a Friday signed a joint defense agreement that characterizes an attack on one as an attack on all. Although it doesn’t spell out specific obligations, the pact brings together Turkey’s formidable army (NATO’s second largest), Pakistan’s nuclear arsenal, and Saudi [...]

Congo bans copper and cobalt concentrate exports, Turkey and PKK close to ending forty-year conflict, Ukraine and Russia continue to trade blows

A laborer works at the Congolese state mining company Gecamines' copper concentrator at its Kambove operation in the southern province of Katanga

A laborer works at the Congolese state mining company Gecamines' copper concentrator at its Kambove operation in the southern province of Katanga on January 31, 2013.

REUTERS/Jonny Hogg
The DRC wants to keep more of its mineral wealth at homeThe Democratic Republic of Congo has reportedly banned exports of copper and cobalt concentrates, materials which are refined and later used by countries like China to manufacture widely used technology. The goal is to force more processing at home and capture a larger share of profits [...]

India’s ruling party loses election in stronghold, South Africa goes to court over land law, Hormuz deal reportedly near

Scripting a major political upset in his maiden electoral contest, Kishor defeated Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) nominee Neeraj Kumar Sinha by a margin of 19,324 votes, dismantling the ruling party's three-decade stronghold over the urban constituency.

Jan Suraaj Party supporters celebrating after party win in Bankipur By-Election at party office on August 3, 2026 in Patna, India.

Santosh Kumar/Hindustan Times/Sipa USA
Is India’s “Cockroach” party infestation spreading?Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has lost a by-election for a seat in the eastern state of Bihar that it held for three decades. The winner, head of a new local opposition party called Jan Suraaj (Good Governance), focused on unemployment, education, and other [...]