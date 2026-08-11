Colombia earthquake tests new president, Taiwan learns from Ukraine on the battlefield, India-Bangladesh rivalry spills into cricket

Earthquake rocks Colombia days into new president’s term

A 7.4 magnitude earthquake struck Colombia yesterday – at least 160 people have died, though officials expect the toll to rise as rescue efforts continue. The quake’s epicenter was in the Chocó region – one of Colombia’s poorest areas that has also been wracked with clashes in recent years between the country’s powerful armed groups. But damage to roads, buildings, and other infrastructure was reported across the country, including in Cali, Bogotá, and Medellín. The earthquake hit just three days after President Abelardo de la Espriella was sworn into office, and the disaster will prove to be an early test for the right-wing leader, who now has to make good on his tough-on-crime pledge while also providing disaster relief. His budding friendship with US President Donald Trump, who endorsed him back in June, could prove useful: Washington has already offered aid and support for the recovery, marking a sharp contrast with the often tense relationship between Trump and former Colombian President Gustavo Petro.

Taiwan takes a page from Ukraine’s playbook

Taiwan conducted its annual war games on Monday with a new twist: For the first time, it slowed high-speed mobile internet service across a large part of the island to simulate disruptions from a Chinese attack or natural disaster. The drill was designed to encourage Taiwan’s 23 million residents to find other ways to communicate if mobile networks fail. It’s one of several lessons Taiwan appears to be taking from Ukraine, where Russia has targeted communications infrastructure since its full-scale invasion in 2022. Taiwan is also studying Ukraine’s use of agile drones on the battlefield, building fleets of unmanned aircraft and attack boats to help deter a potential invasion. The island also aims to become a drone manufacturing hub, with a goal of producing 100,000 drones a month by 2030 and exporting half of them.

India and Bangladesh’s diplomatic spat becomes a real sticky wicket