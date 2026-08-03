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US helps out Japan with currency, Record heat in Europe gets nuclear, Iran war déjà vu

An electronic board displays the exchange rate of the Japanese yen against the U.S. dollar in Minato Ward, Tokyo on August 3, 2026.
An electronic board displays the exchange rate of the Japanese yen against the U.S. dollar in Minato Ward, Tokyo on August 3, 2026.
REUTERS/The Yomiuri Shimbun
By Tasha Kheiriddin,
Tasha Kheiriddin
Tasha is a political columnist, commentator, and author based in Toronto, Canada. You can read her in The National Post, on Substack at In My Opinion, and in her most recent book, "The Right Path."
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Will Fitzpatrick,
Will Fitzpatrick
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Alex Kliment
Alex Kliment
Alex wears a few different caps and tips them all regularly. He writes for the GZERO Daily, works as a field correspondent for GZERO's nationally syndicated TV show GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER, and writes/directs/voices GZERO's award-winning puppet satire show PUPPET REGIME. Prior to joining GZERO, Alex worked as an analyst covering Russia and broader Emerging Markets for Eurasia Group. He has also written for the Financial Times from Washington, DC, and Sao Paulo Brazil. In his spare time, he makes short films and composes scores for long ones. He studied history and Slavic literature at Columbia and has a Master's from Johns Hopkins SAIS. He's a native New Yorker, a long-suffering Mets fan, and owns too many bicycles.
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August 03, 2026
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The US and Japan stage a “Yentervention”

Japan and the United States confirmed today they jointly intervened to prop up the Japanese yen, the first such action since 2011. Washington purchased an estimated $5 to 10 billion worth of yen, though the White House has not confirmed the exact amount. The Japanese currency recently plunged to a 40-year low against the US dollar due to rising oil prices, persistent budget deficits and a wide interest-rate gap with the US. Washington reportedly feared that Japan, as the largest foreign holder of US government debt, could unsettle the American bond market should it have to dump more US Treasuries – and push up borrowing costs for Washington. Commenting on the decision, however, President Donald Trump focused less on markets and more on the US-Japan relationship, telling reporters that “we're always there for Japan.” Traders are now watching whether the Bank of Japan raises interest rates from its current level of 1%, which would give the yen more durable support.

European heatwave shuts down Hungary’s nuclear power plant

Hungary was forced to shut down its only nuclear power plant this weekend after a record drought and heatwave pushed water levels in the Danube River to historic lows. The plant relies on the river to cool its reactors, but water levels in Budapest fell to just 10 centimeters, significantly lower than the previous record low of 33 centimeters in 2018. Prime Minister Péter Magyar warned on Saturday of a possible energy emergency because of the closure, as the plant supplies nearly 40% of Hungary’s electricity. Budapest also said the crisis could cost the country between $315 million and $630 million in energy imports to cover the shortfall. Neighboring Romania over the weekend also shut down two reactors at its main nuclear plant – which also sits along the Danube – and took the drastic step of deploying the military to blast rock formations to direct more water toward the facility.

The endless sameness of the Iran war

US President Donald Trump dropped his threat to unleash devastating new attacks on Iran, saying a ceasefire deal was within reach. That was Saturday, but wasn’t that sentence cut and pasted from two weeks ago? The Iran war has become a kind of Groundhog’s Day of threats, small escalations, and hopeful climbdowns. But why? In part because Trump can’t square several circles. At home, he clearly wants out of a deeply unpopular war that hasn’t achieved its aims. Abroad, US regional allies are lobbying at cross purposes: Israel wants to escalate in order to “finish the job,” while Arab allies caught in the crossfire want to de-escalate. (A phone call from the Saudis reportedly pushed Trump to back down this time.) The Iranians, meanwhile, remain defiant, insisting on dictating maximal terms for any reopening of Hormuz, while betting they can withstand any further bombardment for longer than the US public would support it. Tehran has denied that any new deal is in the works at all. Will next time be different?

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