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Russia charges Telegram founder, Fujimori takes office in Peru, Uganda beats back Ebola

Founder and CEO of Telegram Pavel Durov

Founder and CEO of Telegram Pavel Durov delivers a keynote speech during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain February 23, 2016.

REUTERS/Albert Gea
By Farida Dowidar,
Farida Dowidar

Farida is an Egyptian-British student at Sciences Po Paris and the University of California, Berkeley, and a summer intern for GZERO Media. She likes to write about geopolitics, culture, and the Middle East & North Africa.

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Alex Kliment,
Alex Kliment
Alex wears a few different caps and tips them all regularly. He writes for the GZERO Daily, works as a field correspondent for GZERO's nationally syndicated TV show GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER, and writes/directs/voices GZERO's award-winning puppet satire show PUPPET REGIME. Prior to joining GZERO, Alex worked as an analyst covering Russia and broader Emerging Markets for Eurasia Group. He has also written for the Financial Times from Washington, DC, and Sao Paulo Brazil. In his spare time, he makes short films and composes scores for long ones. He studied history and Slavic literature at Columbia and has a Master's from Johns Hopkins SAIS. He's a native New Yorker, a long-suffering Mets fan, and owns too many bicycles.
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Natalie Johnson
Natalie Johnson

Natalie Johnson is the Deputy Head of Content at GZERO Media and edits the GZERO Daily newsletter. Her career has spanned producing for broadcast cable news at outlets like MSNBC, VICE TV, and NewsNation, as well as writing for digital media. She's also the creator and co-editor of an anthology called "Black Love Letters," published in 2023 through John Legend's GetLifted book imprint. Natalie studied political science at Scripps College and holds a master's degree in sociology from Columbia University.

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July 29, 2026
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Mixed signals from the Kremlin on Telegram

Russia announced on Wednesday it charged the founder of Telegram, Russian-born Pavel Durov with facilitating terrorism for allegedly failing to remove information used to organize attacks inside the country. Earlier this year, Russia cracked down on the messaging app – slowing download speeds and blocking media, video, and voice messages – claiming that the restrictions were to protect citizens from fraud and crime. Yet, an estimated 65 million Russians apparently still use Telegram through VPNs. But there doesn’t appear to be consensus inside the Russian government on restricting the widely popular app. Just a few days before the announcement of charges, a Kremlin spokesman told reporters they were discussing lifting restrictions on Telegram. Experts speculate that the timing may point to a split within the government on whether cracking down on the app is even worth it. At any rate, if there’s a Kremlin group chat on this, we’d like to see it.

Peru’s new(est) president takes office

Right-winger Keiko Fujimori was sworn in as Peru’s president yesterday, after winning a photo-finish election in June. Fujimori, daughter of the country’s controversial rightwing former strongman Alberto Fujimori, has pledged a hard line to restore “order” to a country wracked by gang violence, political instability, and the lingering economic effects of the pandemic. But one immediate challenge to her leadership will be this year’s incoming El Niño weather system, potentially the strongest ever recorded, which will bring devastating floods and droughts. The effects could shave a full point off GDP growth. Another big question: how long will Fujimori last? She is, after all, the country’s ninth president in ten years. Rampant corruption and a fragmented congress have spun the revolving door of Peruvian presidents for years. Fujimori at least starts on firmer footing than most however: she has good control of the legislature and allies in key government posts.

Uganda stamped out Ebola, but not its economic impacts

Uganda declared itself Ebola-free on Tuesday, a sharp contrast to neighboring Democratic Republic of Congo, where a near-record outbreak has killed more than 1,000 people. Uganda's outbreak was far smaller, with just 20 infections and two deaths. That relative success reflects years spent adapting to public health crises. In 2007, scientists first identified the rare Bundibugyo strain now driving the outbreak in the DRC during a spread in western Uganda that killed nearly 150 people. The strain was even named after the very Ugandan town where it was discovered. Since then, Uganda has learned how to trace and isolate cases to quickly contain potential outbreaks, from Ebola to HIV and Covid-19. But while the health crisis appears over, the economic fallout remains. Uganda said it’s keeping its 550-mile border with the DRC largely closed, threatening informal trade in agricultural products, industrial goods, and services worth an estimated $131 million a year.

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