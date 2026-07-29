Russia charges Telegram founder, Fujimori takes office in Peru, Uganda beats back Ebola

Mixed signals from the Kremlin on Telegram
Russia announced on Wednesday it charged the founder of Telegram, Russian-born Pavel Durov with facilitating terrorism for allegedly failing to remove information used to organize attacks inside the country. Earlier this year, Russia cracked down on the messaging app – slowing download speeds and blocking media, video, and voice messages – claiming that the restrictions were to protect citizens from fraud and crime. Yet, an estimated 65 million Russians apparently still use Telegram through VPNs. But there doesn’t appear to be consensus inside the Russian government on restricting the widely popular app. Just a few days before the announcement of charges, a Kremlin spokesman told reporters they were discussing lifting restrictions on Telegram. Experts speculate that the timing may point to a split within the government on whether cracking down on the app is even worth it. At any rate, if there’s a Kremlin group chat on this, we’d like to see it.
Peru’s new(est) president takes office
Right-winger Keiko Fujimori was sworn in as Peru’s president yesterday, after winning a photo-finish election in June. Fujimori, daughter of the country’s controversial rightwing former strongman Alberto Fujimori, has pledged a hard line to restore “order” to a country wracked by gang violence, political instability, and the lingering economic effects of the pandemic. But one immediate challenge to her leadership will be this year’s incoming El Niño weather system, potentially the strongest ever recorded, which will bring devastating floods and droughts. The effects could shave a full point off GDP growth. Another big question: how long will Fujimori last? She is, after all, the country’s ninth president in ten years. Rampant corruption and a fragmented congress have spun the revolving door of Peruvian presidents for years. Fujimori at least starts on firmer footing than most however: she has good control of the legislature and allies in key government posts.
Uganda stamped out Ebola, but not its economic impacts
Uganda declared itself Ebola-free on Tuesday, a sharp contrast to neighboring Democratic Republic of Congo, where a near-record outbreak has killed more than 1,000 people. Uganda's outbreak was far smaller, with just 20 infections and two deaths. That relative success reflects years spent adapting to public health crises. In 2007, scientists first identified the rare Bundibugyo strain now driving the outbreak in the DRC during a spread in western Uganda that killed nearly 150 people. The strain was even named after the very Ugandan town where it was discovered. Since then, Uganda has learned how to trace and isolate cases to quickly contain potential outbreaks, from Ebola to HIV and Covid-19. But while the health crisis appears over, the economic fallout remains. Uganda said it’s keeping its 550-mile border with the DRC largely closed, threatening informal trade in agricultural products, industrial goods, and services worth an estimated $131 million a year.