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India’s Cockroach party supporters swarm the streets, Houthis declare naval blockade on Saudi Arabia, US aid workers quarantine at Ebola treatment center in Kenya

Indians storming the streets of New Delhi demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Supporters of the Cockroach Janta Party march toward parliament on the opening day of its monsoon session, demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over exam paper leaks, in New Delhi, India, 20 July, 2026.

REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
By Farida Dowidar,
Farida Dowidar

Farida is an Egyptian-British student at Sciences Po Paris and the University of California, Berkeley, and a summer intern for GZERO Media. She likes to write about geopolitics, culture, and the Middle East & North Africa.

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Natalie Johnson,
Natalie Johnson

Natalie Johnson is the Deputy Head of Content at GZERO Media and edits the GZERO Daily newsletter. Her career has spanned producing for broadcast cable news at outlets like MSNBC, VICE TV, and NewsNation, as well as writing for digital media. She's also the creator and co-editor of an anthology called "Black Love Letters," published in 2023 through John Legend's GetLifted book imprint. Natalie studied political science at Scripps College and holds a master's degree in sociology from Columbia University.

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Alex Kliment
Alex Kliment
Alex wears a few different caps and tips them all regularly. He writes for the GZERO Daily, works as a field correspondent for GZERO's nationally syndicated TV show GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER, and writes/directs/voices GZERO's award-winning puppet satire show PUPPET REGIME. Prior to joining GZERO, Alex worked as an analyst covering Russia and broader Emerging Markets for Eurasia Group. He has also written for the Financial Times from Washington, DC, and Sao Paulo Brazil. In his spare time, he makes short films and composes scores for long ones. He studied history and Slavic literature at Columbia and has a Master's from Johns Hopkins SAIS. He's a native New Yorker, a long-suffering Mets fan, and owns too many bicycles.
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July 20, 2026
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India’s Cockroach Janta Party takes to the streets

In New Delhi, thousands of protesters are marching to Parliament today to demand the resignation of education minister Dharmendra Pradhan over a growing scandal surrounding the leak of a high-stakes med school entrance exam in May. The protests are led by the grassroots Cockroach Janata Party, which began as an online movement channeling the economic mobility frustrations of Gen-Z Indians. Exacerbating tensions, Sonam Wangchuk, a prominent activist who has undertaken a 20-plus-day hunger strike in coordination with the movement, was forcibly taken to hospital by police over the weekend. While educational reforms are the primary issue at hand, crowds are also chanting against high unemployment and a lack of accountability from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has yet to respond to the “Cockroaches” demands.

Houthis jump into Iran war with blockade

The Iran-backed rebel group, which controls most of Yemen, announced Monday a naval blockade against Saudi Arabia, a move that threatens to knock out 7% of global crude oil supply. If the Houthis follow through, it would open a significant new front in the US-Israel conflict with Iran, which continues to escalate again after the functional collapse of the ceasefire agreed on this spring. Over the weekend, the two sides continued to trade blows, with Iran striking US bases in Jordan and infrastructure in the Gulf states, while US forces pummeled targets across southern Iran. Still, there was hope on Monday for de-escalation as Iran said mediators had proposed a new 10-day ceasefire to replace the old one.

First patients arrive at contentious Ebola quarantine center in Kenya

A controversial US-run Ebola treatment center in Kenya has its first patients. Seven American aid workers who responded to the deadly Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo are quarantining there, according to a humanitarian health group. The center has faced fierce opposition since the US began building it this spring to house asymptomatic Americans exposed to the virus. The facility has fueled protests from Kenyans who accuse the US of offloading health risks onto their country, which has reported no Ebola cases outside of the seven Americans. A Kenyan court even ordered construction halted last month, but work reportedly continued. The arrival of the US patients is likely to reignite those same frustrations.

india cockroach janta party protests houthis iran ebola kenya saudi arabia

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