India’s Cockroach party supporters swarm the streets, Houthis declare naval blockade on Saudi Arabia, US aid workers quarantine at Ebola treatment center in Kenya

India’s Cockroach Janta Party takes to the streets

In New Delhi, thousands of protesters are marching to Parliament today to demand the resignation of education minister Dharmendra Pradhan over a growing scandal surrounding the leak of a high-stakes med school entrance exam in May. The protests are led by the grassroots Cockroach Janata Party, which began as an online movement channeling the economic mobility frustrations of Gen-Z Indians. Exacerbating tensions, Sonam Wangchuk, a prominent activist who has undertaken a 20-plus-day hunger strike in coordination with the movement, was forcibly taken to hospital by police over the weekend. While educational reforms are the primary issue at hand, crowds are also chanting against high unemployment and a lack of accountability from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has yet to respond to the “Cockroaches” demands.

Houthis jump into Iran war with blockade

The Iran-backed rebel group, which controls most of Yemen, announced Monday a naval blockade against Saudi Arabia, a move that threatens to knock out 7% of global crude oil supply. If the Houthis follow through, it would open a significant new front in the US-Israel conflict with Iran, which continues to escalate again after the functional collapse of the ceasefire agreed on this spring. Over the weekend, the two sides continued to trade blows, with Iran striking US bases in Jordan and infrastructure in the Gulf states, while US forces pummeled targets across southern Iran. Still, there was hope on Monday for de-escalation as Iran said mediators had proposed a new 10-day ceasefire to replace the old one.

First patients arrive at contentious Ebola quarantine center in Kenya