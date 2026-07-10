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China ups the ante in the space race, Bangladesh’s exiled ex-leader eyes return, Wildfires ravage southern Spain

​People watch as a Long March 10B carrier rocket takes off from Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site, in Hainan province, China, on July 10, 2026.

People watch as a Long March 10B carrier rocket takes off from Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site, before returning vertically to an offshore platform for a controlled recovery, in Hainan province, China, on July 10, 2026.

China Daily via REUTERS
By Alex Kliment,
Alex Kliment
Alex wears a few different caps and tips them all regularly. He writes for the GZERO Daily, works as a field correspondent for GZERO's nationally syndicated TV show GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER, and writes/directs/voices GZERO's award-winning puppet satire show PUPPET REGIME. Prior to joining GZERO, Alex worked as an analyst covering Russia and broader Emerging Markets for Eurasia Group. He has also written for the Financial Times from Washington, DC, and Sao Paulo Brazil. In his spare time, he makes short films and composes scores for long ones. He studied history and Slavic literature at Columbia and has a Master's from Johns Hopkins SAIS. He's a native New Yorker, a long-suffering Mets fan, and owns too many bicycles.
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Zac Weisz,
Zac Weisz

Zac reports on global affairs, covering everything from battles between judicial branches and political leaders, to conflicts in Africa, Europe, and the Middle East. With the Trump administration keen to alter the world order, though, there’s a heavy emphasis right now on US politics – an area with which he is intimately familiar. Prior to joining GZERO, Zac was a senior national politics correspondent at National Journal, where he covered the 2024 presidential election from its inception to the dramatic finish, as well as major congressional actions during the Biden administration. Prior to journalism, Zac worked as an economic analyst for Oxford Economics, calculating the impact of various tax policies, and of Britain’s exit from the European Union. Born in London, he currently resides in New York City, where you can find him playing football (the original version) or watching it on television while attempting to cook up a storm.

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Farida Dowidar
Farida Dowidar

Farida is an Egyptian-British student at Sciences Po Paris and the University of California, Berkeley, and a summer intern for GZERO Media. She likes to write about geopolitics, culture, and the Middle East & North Africa.

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July 10, 2026
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China nets a big win in the space race

In a scene straight out of Looney Tunes, China on Friday maneuvered a gigantic floating net out into the Pacific Ocean, and used it to catch a rocket booster as it gently descended from the sky after launching a satellite into space. The achievement is no cartoon: figuring out how to reuse massively expensive rockets, rather than building new ones for every mission and simply allowing them to crash to Earth or hurtle off into the cosmos, is a huge breakthrough in China’s quest to become a leading “space power” by 2030. To date, Elon Musk’s SpaceX is the only other space racer to retrieve a rocket booster like this. China, which is keen to array its own satellite clusters to rival those of Musk’s Starlink in particular, says it will reuse the rocket for another mission by the end of the year.

Bangladesh’s exiled leader plans for return – despite her death sentence

Ex-Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina told Reuters last night that she plans to return to Bangladesh in December, even though the country’s war-crimes court sentenced her to death last November. A long-time leader of the Muslim-majority country of 175 million people, Hasina’s downfall began in 2024 after a brutal government crackdown against Gen Z-led protests killed as many as 1,400 people, per a UN report. A leaked recording last year suggested she personally authorized the crackdown. Students later stormed Hasina’s house, forcing her to flee to India. But does Bangladesh want her back? The government has urged New Delhi to extradite her, a request that has been a source of tension between the two South Asian neighbors. Inside Bangladesh, though, Hasina’s return could further inflame political tensions at a moment when the country is trying to stabilize its fragile landscape.

Wildfires devastate southern Spain

At least 12 people have been killed by wildfires tearing through southern Spain since Thursday, and 23 people have been identified as missing. The blaze has hit the province of Almería, in Andalusia, the hardest, with over 500 emergency responders working to put out the flames. While Spain is no stranger to wildfires – experiencing them almost annually — this year’s massive blaze is deadlier than any before. The disaster has also struck a renowned tourism hub, disrupting the plans of thousands of travelers and raising concerns about the longer-term risks to the tourism industry during the peak summer season. The blaze comes as Europe faces a summer of unprecedented heat, with a series of searing heatwaves exacerbating the risk of wildfires across the continent – all while it is warming faster than any other continent.

space race united states us-china competition bangladesh sheikh hasina wildfires environmental issues environment spain tourism china

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