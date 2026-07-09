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Can AI help solve global crises? Live from the AI for Good Global Summit 2026

July 09, 2026
 GZERO Staff
Can AI help solve global crises? Live from the AI for Good Global Summit 2026 play icon
As artificial intelligence rapidly reshapes the global economy, one question is becoming increasingly urgent: who will actually benefit?

Recorded at the 2026 AI for Good Global Summit in Geneva, this special Global Stage conversation brings together leaders from the United Nations, Microsoft, and the scientific community to examine how AI can help tackle some of the world's biggest challenges, from disaster preparedness and climate resilience to humanitarian response and sustainable development.

Hosted by GZERO Media Global Chief Content Officer Tony Maciulis, the discussion features Microsoft Vice Chair and President Brad Smith, UN General Assembly President Annalena Baerbock, UN Special Envoy for Digital and Emerging Technologies Amandeep Singh Gill, World Meteorological Organization Secretary-General Celeste Saulo, and UN Special Representative for Disaster Risk Reduction Kamal Kishore.

Together, the panel explores the growing gap between countries that can fully harness AI and those still lacking the infrastructure, connectivity, and data needed to benefit from it. They discuss why expanding access must go hand in hand with investing in digital skills, trusted governance, and stronger public-private partnerships.

The conversation also highlights AI's real-world potential to improve weather forecasting, strengthen early warning systems, accelerate disaster response, and support humanitarian operations, while also underscoring that technology alone cannot solve global challenges without sustained investment in data, local capacity, and international cooperation.

Watch the full conversation to hear how global leaders are thinking about building an AI future that is more inclusive, resilient, and truly serves the public good.

This conversation is presented by GZERO Media in partnership with Microsoft. The Global Stage series convenes global leaders for critical conversations on the geopolitical forces reshaping our world.
ai for good global stage brad smith tony maciulis annalena baerbock kamal kishore celeste saulo amandeep singh gill ai artificial intelligence humanitarian crisis

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