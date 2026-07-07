Skip to content
Search
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

What We're Watching

Side deals at the NATO summit, Farage resigns and re-runs, Indonesia’s Prabowo takes on the country’s oligarchs

​US President Donald Trump and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan at the Bestepe Presidential Compound in Ankara, Turkey, on July 7, 2026.

US President Donald Trump and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan participate in a state arrival ceremony and honor guard review, before attending a NATO leaders summit, at the Bestepe Presidential Compound in Ankara, Turkey, on July 7, 2026.

REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
By Will Fitzpatrick,
Will Fitzpatrick
See Full Bio
Zac Weisz,
Zac Weisz

Zac reports on global affairs, covering everything from battles between judicial branches and political leaders, to conflicts in Africa, Europe, and the Middle East. With the Trump administration keen to alter the world order, though, there’s a heavy emphasis right now on US politics – an area with which he is intimately familiar. Prior to joining GZERO, Zac was a senior national politics correspondent at National Journal, where he covered the 2024 presidential election from its inception to the dramatic finish, as well as major congressional actions during the Biden administration. Prior to journalism, Zac worked as an economic analyst for Oxford Economics, calculating the impact of various tax policies, and of Britain’s exit from the European Union. Born in London, he currently resides in New York City, where you can find him playing football (the original version) or watching it on television while attempting to cook up a storm.

See Full Bio
Alex Kliment
Alex Kliment
Alex wears a few different caps and tips them all regularly. He writes for the GZERO Daily, works as a field correspondent for GZERO's nationally syndicated TV show GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER, and writes/directs/voices GZERO's award-winning puppet satire show PUPPET REGIME. Prior to joining GZERO, Alex worked as an analyst covering Russia and broader Emerging Markets for Eurasia Group. He has also written for the Financial Times from Washington, DC, and Sao Paulo Brazil. In his spare time, he makes short films and composes scores for long ones. He studied history and Slavic literature at Columbia and has a Master's from Johns Hopkins SAIS. He's a native New Yorker, a long-suffering Mets fan, and owns too many bicycles.
See Full Bio
July 07, 2026
Make us preferred on Google

NATO summit opens with Trump at center stage

World leaders arrived in Ankara, Turkey, for this week’s NATO summit, where a light official agenda is being overshadowed by side deals that could hand US President Donald Trump some early wins. During his meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Trump announced plans to lift sanctions imposed on Turkey in 2020 and said he would reconsider Ankara’s participation in the F-35 fighter jet program, which would give the US more influence over the strategically important NATO member. Canada also agreed to purchase 12 German-built submarines as part of a push to raise defense spending to 5% of GDP by 2035. Trump has repeatedly suggested the US could leave the alliance and long pushed NATO allies to spend more on defense. The summit hasn’t been without friction, however: Trump took another swipe at Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, much to the chagrin of other world leaders.

Farage resigns from his seat – and says he’ll re-run for it

Amid a furor over undeclared donations from major benefactors, Reform UK leader Nigel Farage announced on Tuesday that he would resign from his seat in Clacton-on-Sea in southeast England. But, he’ll re-run for it. Farage has faced scrutiny after crypto billionaire Christopher Harborne reportedly gifted him $5 million in 2024 right before he decided to run for the Clacton seat, and a convicted fraudster funded the operations of Reform UK in various ways, according to a new report. “I’ve done nothing wrong,” said Farage, whose party leads polls for the next UK election. So why is the hard-right leader resigning and re-running? It’s perhaps a bid to boost his legitimacy, with the help of Clacton voters.

Indonesian leader clashes with “Dragons”

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto is escalating a pressure campaign to get the country’s richest families to share more of their wealth. Earlier this year, Subianto, a tough-talking populist who won power in 2024, held a late-night meeting with top tycoons, telling them to do more to address inequality. Indonesia is Southeast Asia’s largest and fastest-growing economy, but wealth is highly concentrated. There is an ethnic dimension too: the country’s richest elites are known as “dragons,” a reference to their ethnic Chinese heritage. Earlier this year, Jakarta saw street protests over inflation and bloated state spending. But Subianto’s pressure, which could include going after tycoons over accusations of tax evasion and monopolistic behavior, carries risks: the country’s richest families control key sectors of the economy and could push back by delaying investments or taking money out of the country. Mess with the dragons, get the flames?

turkey erdogan trump prabowo subianto united states canada germany italy giorgia meloni nigel farage united kingdom reform uk political donations indonesia oligarchs nato

Latest Videos

NATO summit signals stability amid Trump uncertainty play icon
ask ian

NATO summit signals stability amid Trump uncertainty

Trump's FIFA intervention is indefensible
Quick Take

Trump's FIFA intervention is indefensible

America's 250th birthday
Ian Explains

America's 250th birthday

Bill Maher says America's 250th is still worth celebrating
GZERO World with Ian Bremmer

Bill Maher says America's 250th is still worth celebrating

The USA at 250: Trump revisits early American history
Puppet Regime

The USA at 250: Trump revisits early American history

GZERO World with Ian Bremmer returns for Season 9
GZERO World with Ian Bremmer

GZERO World with Ian Bremmer returns for Season 9

More For You

FIFA rescinds US suspension after Trump call, Ali Khamenei’s funeral has a notable absentee, French court to rule on Le Pen’s eligibility

US President Donald Trump holds a red penalty card that was presented to him by FIFA President Gianni Infantino in the Oval Office of the White House, in Washington, D.C., USA, on August 28, 2018.

US President Donald Trump holds a red penalty card that was presented to him by FIFA President Gianni Infantino during a meeting to discuss the 2026 World Cup games in North America in the Oval Office of the White House, in Washington, D.C., USA, on August 28, 2018.

Ron Sachs/CNP via ZUMA Wire
Trump makes a phone call…Last Wednesday, the US’s star striker Folarin Balogun, who is incidentally American only by birthright, was sent off for serious foul play in the opening World Cup knockout round against Bosnia and Herzegovina. As is typical in soccer, he was suspended from the following fixture. Then US President Donald Trump stepped in: [...]

Moscow is desperate for fuel, Bolsonaro Jr. seeks boost among female voters, Germany’s Merz goes for broke on the economy

​Smoke rises from an oil refinery following a Ukrainian drone attack, in Moscow, Russia, on June 18, 2026.

Smoke rises from an oil refinery following a Ukrainian drone attack in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict, in Moscow, Russia, on June 18, 2026.

SOCIAL MEDIA/via REUTERS
With refiners ablaze, Russia is now importing fuel from IndiaYes, you read that correctly: Russia, one of the world’s largest oil exporters and a huge supplier of crude to India, is now buying fuel from its Soviet-era ally. The reason? Ukraine’s widening barrage of drone and missile strikes on Russian petrochemicals facilities has knocked out [...]

Albania’s flamingo protests spiral, India ramps up deportations into Bangladesh, Oman and Iran plan for Hormuz tolls

Protesters hold flamingo-shaped placards and a large representation of a flamingo as they demonstrate against the government, in Tirana, Albania, on June 22, 2026.​

Protesters hold flamingo-shaped placards and a large representation of a flamingo as they demonstrate against the government, following weeks of protests against a planned luxury resort backed by a company linked to Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of US President Donald Trump, on an environmentally sensitive part of the Adriatic coast, in Tirana, Albania, on June 22, 2026.

REUTERS/Valdrin Xhemaj
Flamingo protests take flight in AlbaniaOver the past month, Albania has seen its largest street demonstrations since the fall of communism nearly four decades ago. The protests in the small Balkan country were touched off by the start of construction on a seaside luxury resort linked to US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner. The [...]

Serbia’s president wants to be PM, Senegal’s power struggle gets constitutional, Venezuela’s Rodríguez blocks Machado from entering country

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić in Belgrade, Serbia, on June 27, 2026.​

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić gestures during a rally in Belgrade, Serbia, on June 27, 2026.

REUTERS/Djordje Kojadinovic
Serbia’s Vučić resigns from presidency, but not the political stageIn a surprise announcement, Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić said over the weekend that he will resign within the next couple of weeks. Vučić has dominated Serbian politics since his party, the Serbian Progressive Party (SNS), took power in 2012, serving first as prime minister [...]