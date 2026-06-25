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Deadly earthquakes rock Venezuela, Iraq reportedly threatens OPEC-xit, Anthropic claims Chinese firm is stealing from its model

A building damaged by earthquakes that hit the country, in Caracas, Venezuela, on June 25, 2026.

A view of the remains of a building damaged by earthquakes that hit the country, in Caracas, Venezuela, on June 25, 2026.

REUTERS/Fausto Torrealba
By Farida Dowidar,
Farida Dowidar
Farida is an Egyptian-British student at Sciences Po Paris and the University of California, Berkeley, and a summer intern for GZERO Media. She likes to write about geopolitics, culture, and the Middle East and North Africa region.
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Zac Weisz,
Zac Weisz
Zac reports on global affairs, covering everything from battles between judicial branches and political leaders, to conflicts in Africa, Europe, and the Middle East. With the Trump administration keen to alter the world order, though, there’s a heavy emphasis right now on US politics – an area with which he is intimately familiar. Prior to joining GZERO, Zac was a senior national politics correspondent at National Journal, where he covered the 2024 presidential election from its inception to the dramatic finish, as well as major congressional actions during the Biden administration. Prior to journalism, Zac worked as an economic analyst for Oxford Economics, calculating the impact of various tax policies, and of Britain’s exit from the European Union. Born in London, he currently resides in New York City, where you can find him playing football (the original version) or watching it on television while attempting to cook up a storm.
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Alex Kliment
Alex Kliment
Alex wears a few different caps and tips them all regularly. He writes for the GZERO Daily, works as a field correspondent for GZERO's nationally syndicated TV show GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER, and writes/directs/voices GZERO's award-winning puppet satire show PUPPET REGIME. Prior to joining GZERO, Alex worked as an analyst covering Russia and broader Emerging Markets for Eurasia Group. He has also written for the Financial Times from Washington, DC, and Sao Paulo Brazil. In his spare time, he makes short films and composes scores for long ones. He studied history and Slavic literature at Columbia and has a Master's from Johns Hopkins SAIS. He's a native New Yorker, a long-suffering Mets fan, and owns too many bicycles.
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June 25, 2026
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Deadly earthquakes hit Venezuela

At least 164 people were killed and nearly 1,000 were left injured after two powerful earthquakes struck Venezuela on Wednesday evening. The 7.2 and 7.5-magnitude earthquakes were the strongest to hit the country in nearly six decades. A number of buildings collapsed, Caracas’ international airport was damaged, and many are believed to still be trapped under rubble. , The disaster’s effects will be exacerbated by Venezuela’s moribund economy, with a GDP that has shrunk by 80% since 2013. Venezuela’s interim President Delcy Rodríguez, who came into office after the US ousted strongman Nicolás Maduro from power in January, will likely look for help from Washington, which has eased sanctions in recent months. As a result, the earthquakes could create an opening for more direct US investment in Venezuela when it comes to immediate needs like drinking water infrastructure, as well as long-term reconstruction projects down the road.

Iraq threatens to follow the UAE out of OPEC, per report

Two months after the UAE exited the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, Iraq is reportedly threatening to follow suit if the oil cartel doesn’t allow it to significantly increase production. The second-biggest oil producer in OPEC, Baghdad has been hit especially hard by the Iran war, with its government heavily reliant on crude exports for the bulk of its income. As such, it wants some extra cash by selling more oil. Before the war, its OPEC quota was about 4.4 million barrels of oil per day, but its production dropped below 1.5 million in May as ships couldn’t pass the Strait of Hormuz. Its new target: 7 million barrels per day. If Iraq does exit OPEC and increase production, the resulting extra supply would likely bring a short-term decrease in oil prices.

Is China’s Alibaba stealing Claude’s magic?

Anthropic, which makes the Claude AI model, says Chinese tech and commerce giant Alibaba has been bombarding Claude with queries as part of a campaign to illicitly train its own models on Claude’s outputs. Alibaba’s aim, it seems, was to achieve the capabilities of Claude’s Mythos model on the cheap. Mythos, you might remember, is so powerful that the US government earlier this month restricted access to it, fearing it could be accessed and used by the military intelligence services of adversary countries. The revelations come amid rising concerns in the intelligence community that the US’s lead over China and others in AI could be narrowing, and that China is seeking to steal American AI knowhow at an industrial scale.

delcy earthquakes iraq opec uae oil prices iran war artificial intelligence anthropic us-china relations us ai policy venezuela

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