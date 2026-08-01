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The United States will no longer play global policeman, and no one else wants the job. This is not a G-7 or a G-20 world. Welcome to the GZERO, a world made volatile by an intensifying international battle for power and influence. Every week on this podcast, Ian Bremmer will interview the world leaders and the thought leaders shaping our GZERO World.

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The UK a decade after Brexit, with Rory Stewart

The UK a decade after Brexit, with Rory Stewart

Ten years after Brexit, former UK cabinet minister Rory Stewart joins Ian Bremmer to examine the referendum's lasting impact on Britain's economy, politics, and place in the world—and why the UK is still grappling with the consequences today.

Ten years ago, Britain voted to leave the European Union in one of the most consequential political decisions of the 21st century. Supporters promised greater sovereignty, stronger economic growth, and a more independent future. Instead, Brexit ushered in a decade of political upheaval, economic uncertainty, and a fundamental rethinking of Britain's role in the world.

On this episode of the GZERO World podcast, Ian Bremmer sits down with former UK cabinet minister Rory Stewart to assess Brexit's legacy a decade later. They discuss whether the referendum's core promises have been fulfilled, why Britain's economy has struggled to regain momentum, and how the global shift toward tariffs, industrial policy, and geopolitical competition changed the landscape just as the UK struck out on its own.

The conversation also explores the remarkable rise of Nigel Farage, from Brexit architect to leader of Reform UK, and the financial scandal that now threatens his anti-establishment image. Stewart explains why Britain has cycled through seven prime ministers in ten years, whether Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham represents a new political alternative, and why voter frustration continues to reshape British politics.

Finally, Bremmer and Stewart examine Britain's changing relationship with Europe and the United States, the future of the transatlantic alliance, and what the UK's experience can tell us about the broader challenges facing Western democracies.

british politics burnham european union farage nigel farage reform uk uk brexit

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