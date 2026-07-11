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The United States will no longer play global policeman, and no one else wants the job. This is not a G-7 or a G-20 world. Welcome to the GZERO, a world made volatile by an intensifying international battle for power and influence. Every week on this podcast, Ian Bremmer will interview the world leaders and the thought leaders shaping our GZERO World.

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The human cost of Iran's war, with Yeganeh Torbati

The human cost of Iran's war, with Yeganeh Torbati

Iran’s regime has survived the war, but ordinary Iranians are still living with fear, repression, and a collapsing economy. Yeganeh Torbati joins Ian Bremmer to explain what comes next for the people inside Iran.

Iran’s government emerged from the war with a powerful new story to tell: it withstood attacks from the United States and Israel, kept its grip on power, and gained fresh leverage in the region. But that is not how the conflict looks from inside the country.

For ordinary Iranians, the conflict has brought more fear, deeper economic pain, and little sign that the political change many hoped for is any closer. The protest movement that shook the country has been pushed underground by a brutal crackdown, while the government uses internet restrictions to make it harder for people to organize, communicate, and show the world what is happening.

On the latest episode of the GZERO World podcast, Ian Bremmer speaks with New York Times Iran correspondent Yeganeh Torbati about life inside Iran during the war. They discuss why Tehran feels more emboldened, how ordinary people are navigating repression and a worsening economy, why some Iranians feel betrayed by Donald Trump’s promises of support, and whether the frustrations that drove millions into the streets could eventually erupt again.

gzero world podcast repression tehran trump united states us-iran iran

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