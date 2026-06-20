The future of the Democratic party, with Josh Shapiro

What can Democrats learn from winning in America's ultimate swing state? On the latest episode of the GZERO World podcast, Ian Bremmer sits down with Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro to discuss the future of the Democratic Party, the growing crisis of trust in American institutions, and the biggest challenges facing the country at home and abroad.

The conversation spans a wide range of issues: the future of North American trade and USMCA, the economic impact of tariffs, the war in Iran, changing US policy toward Israel, and the challenge of regulating artificial intelligence without stifling innovation. Shapiro also explains why he believes government must play a more active role in overseeing emerging technologies and protecting the public from the risks posed by AI.

Throughout the discussion, Shapiro returns to a theme that has defined his time as governor: trust is earned through results. Whether the issue is economic opportunity, public safety, education, healthcare, or foreign policy, he argues that voters want leaders who can solve problems and improve people's lives.

As speculation continues about the next generation of Democratic leadership, Shapiro offers a window into how one of the party's most closely watched figures thinks Democrats can win again, and what government must do to earn back the public's trust.