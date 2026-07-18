Skip to content
Search
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

The United States will no longer play global policeman, and no one else wants the job. This is not a G-7 or a G-20 world. Welcome to the GZERO, a world made volatile by an intensifying international battle for power and influence. Every week on this podcast, Ian Bremmer will interview the world leaders and the thought leaders shaping our GZERO World.

Presented by

Putin staring at a car with the logo of GZERO World with Ian Bremmer the podcast

Inside Ukraine's strategy to pressure Putin, with Dmytro Kuleba

Ukraine is bringing the war to Russia, challenging one of the conflict's biggest assumptions: that time is on Vladimir Putin's side. Former Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba joins Ian Bremmer to discuss whether the war is entering a new phase.

For more than four years, Russia has wagered that it can outlast Ukraine. The Kremlin has more troops, more resources, and a greater tolerance for casualties, betting that Kyiv — and its Western allies — will eventually lose the will to keep fighting.

But that assumption is being tested. Ukraine is carrying out increasingly sophisticated strikes deep inside Russian territory, forcing Moscow to defend military bases, energy infrastructure, and even symbolic strongholds like Crimea. At the same time, NATO support has strengthened, Europe is expanding its defense cooperation with Kyiv, and President Donald Trump has struck a noticeably warmer tone toward Ukraine than he did just months ago.

On the latest episode of the GZERO World podcast, Ian Bremmer sits down with former Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba to discuss whether the momentum in the war is truly beginning to shift. They examine Ukraine's strategy of bringing the war home to Russia, why Kyiv believes pressure inside Russia is essential to changing the course of the conflict, and what Putin's remaining options look like if the costs continue to rise.

Kuleba also weighs in on Trump's changing approach to Ukraine, NATO's long-term commitment, Ukraine's path toward the European Union, and why he believes Europe's future security is inseparable from Ukraine's future.

russia ukraine war trump ian bremmer dmytro kubela gzero world podcast

More from GZERO World Podcast

The human cost of Iran's war, with Yeganeh Torbati

Iran’s government emerged from the war with a powerful new story to tell: it withstood attacks from the United States and Israel, kept its grip on power, and gained fresh leverage in the region. But that is not how the conflict looks from inside the country.

For ordinary Iranians, the conflict has brought more fear, deeper economic pain, and little sign that the political change many hoped for is any closer. The protest movement that shook the country has been pushed underground by a brutal crackdown, while the government uses internet restrictions to make it harder for people to organize, communicate, and show the world what is happening.

On the latest episode of the GZERO World podcast, Ian Bremmer speaks with New York Times Iran correspondent Yeganeh Torbati about life inside Iran during the war. They discuss why Tehran feels more emboldened, how ordinary people are navigating repression and a worsening economy, why some Iranians feel betrayed by Donald Trump’s promises of support, and whether the frustrations that drove millions into the streets could eventually erupt again.

Iran’s regime has survived the war, but ordinary Iranians are still living with fear, repression, and a collapsing economy. Yeganeh Torbati joins Ian Bremmer to explain what comes next for the people... More >

GZERO World with Ian Bremmer

GZERO World with Ian Bremmer

America at 250: Patriotism, Trump, and America's future, with Bill Maher

America turns 250 at a time when even celebrating the country can feel political. In the latest episode of the GZERO World podcast, Ian Bremmer sits down with comedian and political commentator Bill Maher to discuss patriotism, polarization, and the arguments Americans are having over what their country represents.

Keep reading... Show less

As America marks its 250th birthday, Bill Maher joins Ian Bremmer to discuss patriotism, political division, Donald Trump, and why the country is still worth celebrating.... More >

The future of the Democratic party, with Josh Shapiro

What can Democrats learn from winning in America's ultimate swing state? On the latest episode of the GZERO World podcast, Ian Bremmer sits down with Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro to discuss the future of the Democratic Party, the growing crisis of trust in American institutions, and the biggest challenges facing the country at home and abroad.

Keep reading... Show less

As Democrats search for a path forward after 2024, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro argues that voters aren't looking for more political rhetoric - they're looking for results.... More >

World Cup politics, with the Financial Times' Simon Kuper

The World Cup arrives in North America this week, bringing with it billions of viewers, billions of dollars, and no shortage of political controversy. But according to Financial Times columnist Simon Kuper, none of that is new - the tournament has always reflected the world around it.

Keep reading... Show less

The World Cup is the planet's biggest sporting event, and the most political one. This year, it will also be the most profitable spectacle of all time.... More >

GZERO Podcasts

Iran’s regime has survived the war, but ordinary Iranians are still living with fear, repression, and a collapsing economy. Yeganeh Torbati joins Ian Bremmer to explain what comes next for the people... More >

GZERO World with Ian Bremmer

GZERO World with Ian Bremmer

Listen: What does global energy transition look like in a time of major geopolitical change, including rebalancing of trade? In this special episode of "Energized: The Future of Energy,” host JJ... More >

Energized: The Future of Energy

Energized: The Future of Energy

Creating artificial human retinas in zero gravity. Mining rare minerals on the moon. There seems to be no limit to what could be possible if we continue to take our more important industries to... More >

Next Giant Leap

Next Giant Leap

For years, Russia has counted on one advantage above all else: time. Ian Bremmer explains why Ukraine's expanding campaign inside Russia is challenging that assumption, and what it could mean for the... More >

Patching the System

Patching the System

... More >

Living Beyond Borders

Living Beyond Borders

In this episode of The Ripple Effect: Investing in Life Sciences, host Dan Riskin speaks with Patrick Horber, President of Novartis International, and David Gluckman, Vice Chairman of Investment... More >

The Ripple Effect: Investing in Life Sciences

The Ripple Effect: Investing in Life Sciences