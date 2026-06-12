World Cup politics, with the Financial Times' Simon Kuper

The World Cup arrives in North America this week, bringing with it billions of viewers, billions of dollars, and no shortage of political controversy. But according to Financial Times columnist Simon Kuper, none of that is new - the tournament has always reflected the world around it.

On GZERO World, Kuper and Ian Bremmer discuss how national teams have become flashpoints in debates over immigration and identity, why FIFA remains one of the world's most powerful and least accountable organizations, how Iran's World Cup campaign could become a geopolitical spectacle, and what the tournament reveals about nationalism, belonging, and power in the modern world.



Yet for all the politics, money, and controversy surrounding the tournament, Kuper argues the World Cup remains one of the few events capable of captivating entire countries and bringing billions of people together. The result is a tournament that reflects the hopes, divisions, and identities of the nations watching it.