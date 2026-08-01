Skip to content
Search
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

GZERO World Clips

Highlights from the GZERO World with Ian Bremmer weekly television show.

Can Count Binface actually beat Nigel Farage?play icon

Can Count Binface actually beat Nigel Farage?

Make us preferred on Google
british politicscount binfacenigel faragereform ukuk

A man wearing a trash can on his head is challenging Nigel Farage in a parliamentary by-election. It may sound like political theater, but the race has become a referendum on Farage himself. After months of surging in the polls and positioning Reform UK as Britain's leading force on the right, Farage called the by-election hoping to cement his momentum. Instead, it's become an early test of whether a growing financial scandal has punctured his anti-establishment appeal.

On GZERO World, former UK cabinet minister Rory Stewart tells Ian Bremmer why Count Binface—a satirical candidate known for lampooning British politics with absurd campaign promises—has become more than just a punchline. Stewart explains what Binface's popularity says about voter frustration, political disillusionment, and why even Britain's joke candidates can reveal something serious about the state of the country's democracy.

british politicscount binfacenigel faragereform ukuk

More from GZERO World Clips

About the Show

about_gzero_world

Every week on GZERO World with Ian Bremmer, Ian explains the key global stories of the moment, sits down for an in-depth conversation with the newsmakers and thought leaders shaping our world.

Watch GZERO World on US public television and on GZERO's YouTube channel. GZERO WORLD with Ian Bremmer is a local public television program presented by THIRTEEN PBS.

Funding for GZERO World is provided by:

sponsor_image
Koo and Patricia YuenSusan S. and Kenneth L. Wallach Foundation

GZERO Series

How Brexit changed the UK and what's next?

GZERO World with Ian Bremmer

GZERO World with Ian Bremmer
Trump asks Putin about helping Iran

Puppet Regime

Puppet Regime
Why the US and Iran still can’t reach a deal

Quick Take

Quick Take
Why AI needs a global referee

ask ian

ask ian
Ten years since Brexit

Ian Explains

Ian Explains
A frozen labor market in the US?

GZERO Reports

GZERO Reports
UK’s new prime minister faces an uphill battle

GZERO Europe

GZERO Europe
Democrats have a Platner problem – even after Platner

The Debrief

The Debrief