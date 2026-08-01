Can Count Binface actually beat Nigel Farage?

A man wearing a trash can on his head is challenging Nigel Farage in a parliamentary by-election. It may sound like political theater, but the race has become a referendum on Farage himself. After months of surging in the polls and positioning Reform UK as Britain's leading force on the right, Farage called the by-election hoping to cement his momentum. Instead, it's become an early test of whether a growing financial scandal has punctured his anti-establishment appeal.

On GZERO World, former UK cabinet minister Rory Stewart tells Ian Bremmer why Count Binface—a satirical candidate known for lampooning British politics with absurd campaign promises—has become more than just a punchline. Stewart explains what Binface's popularity says about voter frustration, political disillusionment, and why even Britain's joke candidates can reveal something serious about the state of the country's democracy.