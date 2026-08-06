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Congo bans copper and cobalt concentrate exports, Turkey and PKK close to ending forty-year conflict, Ukraine and Russia continue to trade blows

A laborer works at the Congolese state mining company Gecamines' copper concentrator at its Kambove operation in the southern province of Katanga

A laborer works at the Congolese state mining company Gecamines' copper concentrator at its Kambove operation in the southern province of Katanga on January 31, 2013.

REUTERS/Jonny Hogg
By Tasha Kheiriddin,
Tasha Kheiriddin
Tasha is a political columnist, commentator, and author based in Toronto, Canada. You can read her in The National Post, on Substack at In My Opinion, and in her most recent book, "The Right Path."
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Will Fitzpatrick,
Will Fitzpatrick
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Natalie Johnson
Natalie Johnson

Natalie Johnson is the Deputy Head of Content at GZERO Media and edits the GZERO Daily newsletter. Her career has spanned producing for broadcast cable news at outlets like MSNBC, VICE TV, and NewsNation, as well as writing for digital media. She's also the creator and co-editor of an anthology called "Black Love Letters," published in 2023 through John Legend's GetLifted book imprint. Natalie studied political science at Scripps College and holds a master's degree in sociology from Columbia University.

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August 06, 2026
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The DRC wants to keep more of its mineral wealth at home

The Democratic Republic of Congo has reportedly banned exports of copper and cobalt concentrates, materials which are refined and later used by countries like China to manufacture widely used technology. The goal is to force more processing at home and capture a larger share of profits generated from its natural resources. The DRC supplies 75% of the world’s cobalt, essential for lithium-ion batteries found in electric vehicles and in defense technologies. The DRC’s previous cobalt export quotas squeezed China, which cannot source the mineral domestically, but produces 78% of the refined product. Experts say the impact may be limited, since the DRC already refines much of its cobalt and copper at home. But the effort reflects a wider push by African countries to tighten their grip on their raw resources: Nigeria has restricted some cocoa exports, Guinea unrefined gold, and Zimbabwe raw minerals and lithium concentrates.

Can Turkey and the Kurds finally find peace?

Turkey may finally be close to ending its decades-long conflict with the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, after a final bill establishing a peace framework was sent to parliament for approval this week. The bill bookends slow-moving peace talks that began after the PKK laid down its arms last year, raising hopes of an end to a conflict that has claimed more than 40,000 lives since the mid-1980s. The proposal includes sections focused on reintegrating former Kurdish fighters, offering some protection from prosecution for low-level crimes, and allowing certain exiled PKK members living in Iraq, Syria, or Europe to return to Turkey. If the bill becomes law, it could also help improve Turkey’s relations with both Syria and Iraq.

Ukraine brought the war to Russia. Now Moscow is retaliating

Russian missile and drone attacks on Kyiv on Wednesday killed at least 21 people, marking the third major assault on Ukraine’s capital city and its surrounding areas in less than a week. Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky said the strikes primarily targeted warehouses used by civilian businesses, including a brewing company and a train depot. The attacks were likely retaliation for Ukraine’s ongoing strikes on Wildberries, the e-commerce site described as Russia’s version of Amazon – Kyiv’s way of bringing the war’s impact home to ordinary Russians. The barrage also comes as Russia intensifies its air campaign. In July, Moscow launched missiles at Ukraine at a record rate of around 12 missile strikes per day, taking advantage of Ukraine’s dwindling supply of US-made Patriot interceptor missiles needed to fend off Russian attacks. Ukraine brought the war closer to Russia. Now Moscow is hitting back.

electric vehiclescobaltcopperturkeypkkkurdistanrussiaukrainedrc

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