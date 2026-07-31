Border disorder

Residents of Ivory Coast may be surprised to learn today they apparently live in a landlocked country. That was just one of the mistakes on a map the US State Department displayed at a conference in Brazil this week, which mislabeled (and dramatically misshaped) six African countries. According to Reuters , the image also contained a watermark suggesting it may have been created using AI. The State Department called it an “unfortunate error,” saying a staff member created the image in a hurry.