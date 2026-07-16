Skip to content
Search
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Hard Numbers

Hunger strike in India intensifies

Hunger strike in India intensifies
Farida Dowidar
Alex Kliment
By Alex KlimentJuly 16, 2026
Alex Kliment
Alex wears a few different caps and tips them all regularly. He writes for the GZERO Daily, works as a field correspondent for GZERO's nationally syndicated TV show GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER, and writes/directs/voices GZERO's award-winning puppet satire show PUPPET REGIME. Prior to joining GZERO, Alex worked as an analyst covering Russia and broader Emerging Markets for Eurasia Group. He has also written for the Financial Times from Washington, DC, and Sao Paulo Brazil. In his spare time, he makes short films and composes scores for long ones. He studied history and Slavic literature at Columbia and has a Master's from Johns Hopkins SAIS. He's a native New Yorker, a long-suffering Mets fan, and owns too many bicycles.
See Full Bio
Make us preferred on Google

Sonam Wangchuk has long campaigned for the reform of India’s corrupt and inefficient system of entrance exams for higher education. That issue is also central to the recently formed Cockroach Janata Party protest movement, led by people decades younger than Wangchuk, who is 59-years-old. In India, millions of students compete vigorously for a small number of university seats via high-stakes entrance exams. The pressure is extreme, and thousands of students have committed suicide over failing. Making matters worse, questions are often leaked in advance, which can lead to cancellations. Wangchuk and the CJP want to overhaul both the nature and the management of the exams and expand students’ rights to compensation in the event of cancellations.

higher education protests cockroach janta party hunger strike india

Latest Videos

Was the NATO summit in Ankara a success? play icon
GZERO Europe

Was the NATO summit in Ankara a success?

Ukraine has won Trump's favor. Can it keep it?
GZERO World Clips

Ukraine has won Trump's favor. Can it keep it?

Yoshua Bengio: AI is moving faster than our ability to govern it
AI For Good Summit

Yoshua Bengio: AI is moving faster than our ability to govern it

An AI revolution for Africa?
AI For Good Summit

An AI revolution for Africa?

To save lives, make data collection cool
AI For Good Summit

To save lives, make data collection cool

Is the Strait of Hormuz closed again?
ask ian

Is the Strait of Hormuz closed again?

More For You

China’s economic engine cools

China’s economic engine cools
Will Fitzpatrick
China’s economy posted one of its slowest quarterly growth rates on record. The slowdown was hardly a surprise: earlier this year, Chinese officials set the country’s lowest growth target since 1991. The weak growth is not coming from a decrease in manufacturing. In fact, exports rose 27% year over year in June. Instead, it’s coming from sluggish [...]

No more father-son time for the Bolsonaros

No more father-son time for the Bolsonaros
Will Fitzpatrick
The ban comes after a court ruled that Flavio helped his father sidestep his court-ordered social media ban by publishing a letter on his behalf. The message, which highlighted Jair Bolsonaro’s support for Flávio’s presidential bid, was also viewed as premature campaigning, as Brazil’s election season cannot officially begin until Aug. 16. The ban [...]

Europe has one last spree of Russian gas

Europe has one last spree of Russian gas
Will Fitzpatrick
Months before an EU ban on Russian gas imports goes into effect, European countries are filling up their proverbial cups. The massive purchase of liquified natural gas, mostly from France, Belgium and Spain, highlights just how reliant Europe has been on Russian energy, even as it has sought to wean itself off since the beginning of Moscow’s [...]

Zohran over Bibi?

Zohran over Bibi?
Natalie Johnson
Le Pen, who leads the National Rally party, can run for president for a fourth time next year in 2027, after the Paris Court of Appeals shortened her ban on holding public office. However, she may have to run under conditions she won’t like: the court ruled Le Pen must wear an ankle bracelet, which she previously said she wouldn’t accept. Le Pen [...]