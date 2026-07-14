The ban comes after a court ruled that Flavio helped his father sidestep his court-ordered social media ban by publishing a letter on his behalf. The message, which highlighted Jair Bolsonaro’s support for Flávio’s presidential bid, was also viewed as premature campaigning, as Brazil’s election season cannot officially begin until Aug. 16. The ban will prevent the father and son political duo from meeting until after the first round of the election, scheduled for October 4.
Hard Numbers
No more father-son time for the Bolsonaros
Will Fitzpatrick
Make us preferred on Google