Europe has one last spree of Russian gas

Millions of Sudanese reluctantly return to battered capital

It’s been a year since the Sudanese army regained control of Khartoum from the rebel Rapid Support Forces, and 2 of the 5 million residents who fled the city have since returned. Yet the conditions at home remain dire. The city still mostly lacks power, buildings remain in disrepair, and many workers are going unpaid. So why did they return? Many had fled to neighboring Egypt, but the authorities there initiated a crackdown against refugees at the start of last year. Egypt has housed refugees fleeing conflicts – including Palestinians from Gaza, and Syrians – but Sudanese are treated especially badly , with well-documented discrimination against refugees over the color of their skin (a long-running issue in Egypt itself). As Sudan’s civil war rolls through its fourth year, the tragedy that has befallen its people – both at home and abroad – shows no signs of ending.

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