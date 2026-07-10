Building a safer, more equitable AI future
Speaking with GZERO’s Tony Maciulis, Bogdan-Martin discusses growing concerns around AI, from job disruption and unequal access to questions of trust, security, and governance. “The warnings around artificial intelligence are real, but at the same time, the opportunities are real,” she says, emphasizing the need to address risks while scaling AI solutions that can improve lives.
As countries and institutions work to establish AI governance frameworks, Bogdan-Martin says the challenge now is turning shared commitments into meaningful action. “It’s time to move from principles to practice,” she says, calling for greater coordination to develop practical solutions that address AI’s risks.
She also highlights the importance of closing digital divides and ensuring people have the skills and access needed to participate in the AI economy. “We have to keep people at the center,” she says, underscoring the human values that must guide AI’s evolution.
This conversation is presented by GZERO Media in partnership with Microsoft. The Global Stage series convenes global leaders for critical conversations on the geopolitical forces reshaping our world.