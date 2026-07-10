You vs. the News: A Weekly News Quiz - July 10, 2026

Think you know what's going on around the world? Here's your chance to prove it.Which region of the world currently has the most people under 25 years old?
- A) Africa
- B) Latin America
- C) Asia
Take the quiz to see if you guessed correctly!
Think you know what's going on around the world? Here's your chance to prove it.Which region of the world currently has the most people under 25 years old?
Take the quiz to see if you guessed correctly!
Keep up with what’s going on around the world - and why it matters.