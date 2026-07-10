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You vs. the News: A Weekly News Quiz - July 10, 2026

You vs. the News collage
GZERO Daily
By GZERO DailyJuly 10, 2026
GZERO Daily
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Think you know what's going on around the world? Here's your chance to prove it.Which region of the world currently has the most people under 25 years old?
  • A) Africa
  • B) Latin America
  • C) Asia

Take the quiz to see if you guessed correctly!

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