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Ebola death toll tops 600

Ebola death toll tops 600
Farida Dowidar
Farida Dowidar
By Farida DowidarJuly 09, 2026
Farida Dowidar

Farida is an Egyptian-British student at Sciences Po Paris and the University of California, Berkeley, and a summer intern for GZERO Media. She likes to write about geopolitics, culture, and the Middle East & North Africa.

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The Ebola outbreak reached a grim milestone on Thursday. Six hundred people have died in the Congo, according to the country’s health ministry. At the same time, healthcare workers at the center of the outbreak in the Ituri province are striking to protest delays in their wages and bonuses, risking further setbacks to efforts to contain the deadly disease.

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