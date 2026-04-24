Skip to content
Search
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Hard Numbers

Hard Number: US holds up cash for Iraq

Hard Number: US holds up cash for Iraq
Helene Esteves
By Helene EstevesApril 24, 2026
Helene Esteves
See Full Bio
Make us preferred on Google
Iraq is caught in an ever-tightening vise. The US Treasury recently blocked the delivery of nearly half a billion dollars in US banknotes to Iraq’s central bank, proceeds from Iraqi oil sales that are held by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. The US said it wants Iraq to dismantle Iranian proxies in the country, who claimed responsibility for attacks on a US air base and a US embassy in Baghdad last month. Yet as GZERO’s Zac Weisz reported last week, Iraq still retains a diplomatic and economic relationship with Iran, and desperately wants to remain neutral in this war.
iraqi oiloilunited statesiranian proxiesiran wariraq

Latest Videos

The Strait of Hormuz helplineplay icon
Puppet Regime

The Strait of Hormuz helpline

Will Trump actually try to "take" Cuba?
Ian Explains

Will Trump actually try to "take" Cuba?

China plays the long game, Cuba faces mounting US pressure
ask ian

China plays the long game, Cuba faces mounting US pressure

The teen girl tapped to rule North Korea next
GZERO World Clips

The teen girl tapped to rule North Korea next

Taiwan and the Trump-Xi summit
ask ian

Taiwan and the Trump-Xi summit

North Korea: The cult that outlasted Stalin and Mao
GZERO World Clips

North Korea: The cult that outlasted Stalin and Mao

More For You

Hard number: Iran war elevates Panama Canal costs

Hard number: Iran war elevates Panama Canal costs
Natalie Johnson
Costs for ships to pass through the Panama Canal have hit record highs as the Iran war imperils global oil shipping. According to data from Argus Media, daily auctions to cross the waterway have drawn five times as many bids than prior to the conflict. There’s also been a surge of US oil and fuel shipments through the canal, primarily coming from [...]

Hard number: Mass trial in El Salvador

Hard number: Mass trial in El Salvador
Natalie Johnson
The group is collectively accused of committing 47,000 crimes between 2012 and 2022, including murder, extortion, and drug and arms trafficking. President Nayib Bukele, who dubbed himself the “world’s coolest dictator” back in 2021, has made law and order a top priority in a country once paralyzed by crime. Indeed, the homicide rate in the country [...]

Hard number: Apple let him Cook

Hard number: Apple let him Cook
Eileen Zhang
Apple announced on Monday that Cook, who took over as CEO when company founder Steve Jobs died in 2011, will step down in September. Cook will leave behind an astonishing legacy, navigating supply disruptions and geopolitical turmoil to add more dollar value to a US firm than any other CEO except Jensen Huang at Nvidia. But Cook has faced [...]

Hard Number: Trump’s tariff refunds on their way

Hard Number: Trump’s tariff refunds on their way
Eileen Zhang
As of Monday morning, businesses that paid these levies can start applying for the refunds, which will provide a cash boost for firms that chose to absorb the cost of the duties rather than pass them onto consumers. Meanwhile, the refunds have already given rise to a new financial product, with businesses that need immediate cash injections [...]