Microsoft and North America’s Building Trades Unions announced an expanded partnership to bring no‑cost AI training to millions of workers in the building trades. The effort reflects a simple idea: the people building the future should also be equipped to thrive in it.



The partnership builds on training that has already reached more than 1,500 instructors across 50 states and North America, expanding access through a recognized AI literacy credential on LinkedIn Learning. It also extends to the next generation of skilled professionals through NABTU’s TradesFutures programs in 34 states, helping strengthen workforce pathways as demand for AI infrastructure grows.



Read the full blog here.