Skip to content
Search
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Graphic Truth

Graphic Truth: Spain’s unique path on immigration

Graphic Truth: Spain’s unique path on immigration
Eileen Zhang
Natalie Johnson
By Natalie JohnsonApril 20, 2026
Natalie Johnson

Natalie Johnson is the Deputy Head of Content at GZERO Media and edits the GZERO Daily newsletter. Her career has spanned producing for broadcast cable news at outlets like MSNBC, VICE TV, and NewsNation, as well as writing for digital media. She's also the creator and co-editor of an anthology called "Black Love Letters," published in 2023 through John Legend's GetLifted book imprint. Natalie studied political science at Scripps College and holds a master's degree in sociology from Columbia University.

See Full Bio

While most European countries have tightened their border policies in recent years, Spain is embarking on one of the continent’s most daring immigration initiatives in recent memory: a sweeping program that could grant legal status to half a million undocumented migrants already living within its borders.

The program, introduced by left-wing Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, gives a chance at legal status for any migrants who can prove they applied for protected status before the end of 2025 and who have lived in Spain for at least five months. Applicants with criminal records are not eligible. Spain expects to receive roughly 750,000 requests, with about 500,000 people ultimately meeting the eligibility criteria. The application window runs until the end of June.

As the Graphic Truth above shows, Spain has recently become the most popular European destination for immigrants, surpassing larger countries like Germany, France, and Italy, where rising anti-immigrant sentiment and growing support for far-right parties have forced politicians to crack down on immigration. That mirrors broader trends in the EU, where immigration is a top concern for voters. Policymakers across the bloc have sought to make it easier to turn away asylum seekers and to deport migrants to third countries.

Spain, meanwhile, already has one of the largest immigrant populations on the continent, with nearly 10 million of its 50 million people born abroad. While most have legal status, the number of undocumented people in Spain is reportedly on the rise, approaching 840,000 last year, according to the Madrid-based think tank Funcas. Between 2024 and 2025, in fact, the Western Mediterranean migration route, which runs from north-west Africa to southern Spain, was the only major European migration route that saw an increase in irregular crossings, per Frontex.

So why is Spain setting itself apart from the pack?

Sánchez, who took power in 2018, argues the answer is both “moral” and “pragmatic.” In a New York Times op-ed published in February, Sánchez wrote, “the West needs migrants.” Like much of Europe, Spain has a low birth rate coupled with a dwindling native-born workforce. Government statistics show that close to 40% of all new jobs in Spain have been filled by immigrants since 2019 – the numbers are especially high in agriculture, hospitality, and elder care. Some analyses also credit immigration with boosting the country’s GDP per capita growth in the last few years.

But not everyone in Spain supports Sánchez’s embrace of foreigners. The conservative opposition People’s Party (PP), which plans to challenge the decree’s legality, argues it will wreak havoc with the EU’s border-free rules, as people with citizenship in Spain can move onward to other EU countries. Meanwhile, the far-right Vox party, which has surged in popularity over the past decade and recently secured its first coalition deal with the PP, vowed to fight the measure too.

What do you think? Is Spain’s choice on immigration the right thing to do, or is it a liability? Let us know by responding to this email or writing to us here.
europeimmigrationpedro sanchezeuropean unionspain

Latest Videos

Iran war ceasefire holds … for now | Quick Takeplay icon
Quick Take

Iran war ceasefire holds … for now | Quick Take

What China wants from Trump's Beijing visit
GZERO World Clips

What China wants from Trump's Beijing visit

Kim Jong Un's winning nuclear bet
GZERO World with Ian Bremmer

Kim Jong Un's winning nuclear bet

How global leaders are tackling the water crisis
World Bank & IMF Meetings

How global leaders are tackling the water crisis

North Korea's nuclear bet paid off
Ian Explains

North Korea's nuclear bet paid off

Adapting to a more volatile market environment
World Bank & IMF Meetings

Adapting to a more volatile market environment

More For You

Graphic Truth: The human toll of the Iran war

Graphic Truth: The human toll of the Iran war
Rome wasn’t built in a day, and neither was the long-term ceasefire deal that the US and Iran tried to clinch this weekend. Despite 21 hours of talks between the two sides in the Pakistani capital of Islamabad, Vice President JD Vance had to deliver the “bad news,” capping what has been a rough week for US President Donald Trump’s [...]

US defense spending vs. the world

Top defense budgets globally compared the US​

Top defense budgets globally compared the US

Natalie Johnson
China has boosted its defense spending 13-fold over the past three decades, modernizing its weapons and military into a force capable of operating beyond its borders. The buildup isn’t happening in isolation. Military spending in the Middle East climbed to 4.3% of the region’s GDP last year, up from 3.5% in 2022, driven in part by Israel after the [...]

Where US tariffs stand one year after Liberation Day

Where US tariffs stand one year after Liberation Day

Where US tariffs stand one year after Liberation Day

Natalie Johnson, Eileen Zhang
US President Donald Trump rattled the global economy when he announced tariffs on around 90 countries on “Liberation Day” one year ago today, but probably not in the way either supporters or critics first imagined. At its peak, the tariffs the US imposed were the highest in nearly a century, yet tariffs haven’t broken the global economy. They [...]

Who’s protesting in 2026?

Who’s protesting in 2026?

Top ten countries with the most protests in 2026.

Natalie Johnson
This weekend, “No Kings” protests against the Trump administration occurred across the United States, drawing an estimated 8 million people across more than 3,300 events from the Alaskan Arctic to Puerto Rico. The movement is backed by a patchwork of progressive groups in the US. [...]