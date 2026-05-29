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Japan’s population drops by millions

Japan’s population drops by millions
Zac Weisz
Zac Weisz
By Zac WeiszMay 29, 2026
Zac Weisz
Zac reports on global affairs, covering everything from battles between judicial branches and political leaders, to conflicts in Africa, Europe, and the Middle East. With the Trump administration keen to alter the world order, though, there’s a heavy emphasis right now on US politics – an area with which he is intimately familiar. Prior to joining GZERO, Zac was a senior national politics correspondent at National Journal, where he covered the 2024 presidential election from its inception to the dramatic finish, as well as major congressional actions during the Biden administration. Prior to journalism, Zac worked as an economic analyst for Oxford Economics, calculating the impact of various tax policies, and of Britain’s exit from the European Union. Born in London, he currently resides in New York City, where you can find him playing football (the original version) or watching it on television while attempting to cook up a storm.
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The fifth-largest economy in the world is facing a major population crunch. The decline — from 126.1 million to 123 million — is the biggest population drop over a five-year period since the government began collecting census data in 1920. The government has urgently tried to encourage citizens to have more children as a way of preventing a demographic crisis, but those efforts have so far failed, with birth rates even falling short of Tokyo’s modest expectations.

For more on the impending world’s population crisis and how governments can adapt to aging economies, watch this episode of GZERO World with President and CEO of the Population Reference Bureau Jennifer Sciubba here.

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