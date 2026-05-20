Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche (whom President Donald Trump hired) will appoint a five-person panel to administer the money to people who claim that they suffered “lawfare” at the hands of the government. The fund could be used to write checks to those who attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, or other allies of Trump, who himself has claimed he was the target of “lawfare” during the Biden presidency. The new compensation program is part of a larger settlement between Trump and the Internal Revenue Service, which includes an unusual IRS pledge to not pursue any tax-related claims against the president, his family, or his companies. Trump had sued the IRS over leaking his tax returns.
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Trump creates fund for wronged allies
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By Zac WeiszMay 20, 2026
Zac Weisz
Zac reports on global affairs, covering everything from battles between judicial branches and political leaders, to conflicts in Africa, Europe, and the Middle East. With the Trump administration keen to alter the world order, though, there’s a heavy emphasis right now on US politics – an area with which he is intimately familiar. Prior to joining GZERO, Zac was a senior national politics correspondent at National Journal, where he covered the 2024 presidential election from its inception to the dramatic finish, as well as major congressional actions during the Biden administration. Prior to journalism, Zac worked as an economic analyst for Oxford Economics, calculating the impact of various tax policies, and of Britain’s exit from the European Union. Born in London, he currently resides in New York City, where you can find him playing football (the original version) or watching it on television while attempting to cook up a storm.