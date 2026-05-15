Skip to content
Search
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

What We're Watching

CIA director goes to fuel-starved Cuba, Czech-German clash over “Sudeten” Congress, Rough week for LatAm’s right

CIA Director John Ratcliffe meets with Cuban officials

CIA Director John Ratcliffe attends a meeting with Cuban officials at a location given as Havana, Cuba in this image released May 14, 2026.

CIA via X/Handout via REUTERS
By Zac Weisz,
Zac Weisz
Zac reports on global affairs, covering everything from battles between judicial branches and political leaders, to conflicts in Africa, Europe, and the Middle East. With the Trump administration keen to alter the world order, though, there’s a heavy emphasis right now on US politics – an area with which he is intimately familiar. Prior to joining GZERO, Zac was a senior national politics correspondent at National Journal, where he covered the 2024 presidential election from its inception to the dramatic finish, as well as major congressional actions during the Biden administration. Prior to journalism, Zac worked as an economic analyst for Oxford Economics, calculating the impact of various tax policies, and of Britain’s exit from the European Union. Born in London, he currently resides in New York City, where you can find him playing football (the original version) or watching it on television while attempting to cook up a storm.
See Full Bio
Alex Kliment
Alex Kliment
Alex wears a few different caps and tips them all regularly. He writes for the GZERO Daily, works as a field correspondent for GZERO's nationally syndicated TV show GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER, and writes/directs/voices GZERO's award-winning puppet satire show PUPPET REGIME. Prior to joining GZERO, Alex worked as an analyst covering Russia and broader Emerging Markets for Eurasia Group. He has also written for the Financial Times from Washington, DC, and Sao Paulo Brazil. In his spare time, he makes short films and composes scores for long ones. He studied history and Slavic literature at Columbia and has a Master's from Johns Hopkins SAIS. He's a native New Yorker, a long-suffering Mets fan, and owns too many bicycles.
See Full Bio
May 15, 2026
Make us preferred on Google

Cuba has run out of fuel, and the CIA director is there for it.

US spy chief John Ratcliffe traveled to Havana yesterday just hours after the communist-run island said it had run out of fuel due to the ongoing US energy blockade. Ratcliffe, the highest ranking Trump administration official to visit, went to reiterate his boss’s vision of a “deal”: if Cuba opens up its economy and cuts ties to Russia and China, the US will engage with the regime economically. With the island out of fuel and Washington choking out any further supplies, the island’s already-chronic blackouts will widen – people are reportedly using charcoal and wood for cooking. Although Cuba has no organized political opposition, shortages have recently prompted small protests. The coming days are among the most crucial in revolutionary Cuba’s nearly seven-decade history. Will the regime capitulate to Trump?

History’s back again! Czech officials blast Germany over “Sudeten” Congress

Far-right members of the current Czech government are blasting Germany over a Bavarian official’s plans to attend the first-ever congress of “Sudeten Germans” in Czechia next week. Flashback: in the 1930s, Adolf Hitler stoked secessionism among the Sudeten German minority in Czechoslovakia before annexing their territory in 1938, a key cause of World War II. After the war, Czechoslovakia – along with Poland and others – expelled millions of those Germans to Bavaria, in a mass ethnic cleansing. While Prague and Berlin have in recent years made strides in acknowledging that history, it remains an explosive issue for nationalists in the region – the Czech foreign minister clashed this week with Germany’s (increasingly popular) far-right Alternative for Germany party over the issue. Relatedly, Hungary’s new Prime Minister Peter Magyar last month put the post-WWII expulsion of Hungarians atop the agenda in his first call with Slovakia’s nationalistic PM Robert Fico, whose government had outlawed criticism of that history.

Rough week for the LatAm right

Earlier this week, we wondered whether the Latin American right’s recent electoral winning streak might end in upcoming contests in Colombia, Brazil, and Argentina. Recent days have only added to the intrigue: in Brazil, leaked texts and voicemails have linked Flavio Bolsonaro – son of jailed former President Jair Bolsonaro and the likely challenger to leftwing President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva later this year – to a businessman at the center of a sprawling fraud scandal. Next door in Argentina, the increasingly unpopular President Javier Milei saw Parliament question his Cabinet chief over serious graft allegations. And in Bolivia, miners protested against center-right President Rodrigo Paz, who defeated the country’s socialists in an election barely six months ago. The silver lining for all three: there’s still a long way from here until each of their next respective elections.

cubaoilwhat we're watchingtrumpgermanyczech republiclatin americacolombia

Latest Videos

Why Trump can't find the exit ramp in Iranplay icon
Ian Explains

Why Trump can't find the exit ramp in Iran

Why the US-China summit changed very little
Quick Take

Why the US-China summit changed very little

The Anthropic-Pentagon fallout, explained
GZERO World Clips

The Anthropic-Pentagon fallout, explained

Did the US actually stabilize Venezuela?
ask ian

Did the US actually stabilize Venezuela?

Iran thinks it has more leverage than Trump
Quick Take

Iran thinks it has more leverage than Trump

More For You

Xi presses Trump on Taiwan stance, Starmer’s ally hangs him out to dry, Russia launches largest aerial attack on Ukraine

US President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping talking in Beijing, China.

China's President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump visit the Temple of Heaven in Beijing on May 14, 2026.

BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/Pool via REUTERS
Xi warns Trump on Taiwan despite friendly start to meetingsUS President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday exchanged friendly toasts and reiterations of commitment on the first day of a Beijing summit flush with pageantry. The friendly tone suggests that both sides hope to maintain the current status quo of fragile detente in a [...]

Trump lands in China before Xi summit, Impeachment and a failed arrest rock Philippine politics, Ghana evacuates nationals from South Africa

US President Trump arrives at Beijing Capital International Airport

US President Donald Trump arrives aboard Air Force One at Beijing Capital International Airport during his visit to the country, in Beijing, China, May 13, 2026.

REUTERS/Evan Vucci
Trump touches down in Beijing ahead of Xi meetingWhen US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping last met in October, the main topics – as they were in prior meetings – were trade, trade, and trade. When the two leaders meet again tomorrow, it won’t be the only issue this time, as Taiwan and the Iran war are also set to form part [...]

Geopolitics infiltrates Eurovision, South Africa’s Ramaphosa could face the music, Zelensky’s former chief of staff faces accusations of corruption

​Noam Bettan from Israel with the song "Michelle" during rehearsals for the first Eurovision semi-final on May 12, 2026. in the Stadthalle.

Noam Bettan from Israel with the song "Michelle" are on stage at the 70th Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) during rehearsals for the first semi-final on May 12, 2026, in the Stadthalle.

Jens Büttner/dpa via Reuters Connect
Even Eurovision cannot escape geopoliticsThe world's most-watched live music event kicks off today in Vienna under the theme “United by Music.” Yet the 70th Eurovision Song Contest is facing the largest boycott in its history over Israel's participation. Five countries said they wouldn’t compete, citing Israel’s military offensive in Gaza, while [...]

UK’s Starmer clings onto power, American with Hantavirus returns to US, Thailand to assess its conscription lottery

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer giving a speech at the Coin Street Neighbourhood Centre in Waterloo, London, on May 11, 2026.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer giving a speech at the Coin Street Neighbourhood Centre in Waterloo, London, as he sets out the next steps he is taking in his plan to build a stronger, fairer Britain, on May 11, 2026.

PA via Reuters
UK’s Starmer tries to save his baconAfter the Labour Party’s disastrous performance in the local elections last Thursday, one that was fully expected, Prime Minister Keir Starmer is clinging onto his position by a thread. In a bid to shore up support, the PM delivered a “relaunch speech” in London on Monday morning, acknowledging voters’ desire [...]