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Ian Bremmer, political scientist and president of Eurasia Group and GZERO Media, shares insights on global political events.

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Iran thinks it has more leverage than Trumpplay icon

Iran thinks it has more leverage than Trump

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The Iran war may have entered a ceasefire phase, but the crisis is far from over.

The Strait of Hormuz remains effectively shut, global energy markets are under mounting pressure, and President Trump appears to be backing away from some of his original demands on Tehran. Ian Bremmer argues that Iran increasingly believes it has more leverage than the United States, and that perception alone is reshaping the negotiations.

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