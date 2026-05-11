Iran thinks it has more leverage than Trump

“I think he has misplayed the American hand so far and misplayed it badly,” Ian says of Trump’s handling of the crisis.

As oil shortages loom and economic pressure builds, the White House is searching for an off-ramp while Iran continues testing America’s willingness to escalate. At the same time, Trump is preparing for a high-stakes summit with Xi Jinping, raising new concerns among his own advisors about what concessions he may be willing to make behind closed doors.

Ian breaks down why the Iran conflict is becoming as much a test of American decision-making as it is a geopolitical crisis.

