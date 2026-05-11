Iran thinks it has more leverage than Trump
May 11, 2026
The Iran war may have entered a ceasefire phase, but the crisis is far from over.
The Strait of Hormuz remains effectively shut, global energy markets are under mounting pressure, and President Trump appears to be backing away from some of his original demands on Tehran. Ian Bremmer argues that Iran increasingly believes it has more leverage than the United States, and that perception alone is reshaping the negotiations.
“I think he has misplayed the American hand so far and misplayed it badly,” Ian says of Trump’s handling of the crisis.
As oil shortages loom and economic pressure builds, the White House is searching for an off-ramp while Iran continues testing America’s willingness to escalate. At the same time, Trump is preparing for a high-stakes summit with Xi Jinping, raising new concerns among his own advisors about what concessions he may be willing to make behind closed doors.
Ian breaks down why the Iran conflict is becoming as much a test of American decision-making as it is a geopolitical crisis.
Keep up with what’s going on around the world - and why it matters.