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Hard Number: Is Russia stuck in the mud?

Hard Number: Is Russia stuck in the mud?
GZERO Daily
By GZERO DailyMay 12, 2026
GZERO Daily
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More than four years into its war with Ukraine, the Russian military appears to be stuck in the mud. With the loss of access to Starlink satellites, which were previously used to help guide their drones, the Russians have turned to deploying small teams of soldiers in attempts to break through the front lines, with little success. This sluggish progress may be weighing on Putin — the Russian economy is stalling under the high cost of the war. Still, Ukrainians are warning that Russia could be preparing for another offensive this summer, with no definitive end in sight to the conflict.

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