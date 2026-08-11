Zambia’s elections put its democratic reputation to the test

Zambians head to the polls this week in national elections that will test a country that’s garnered a reputation as one of southern Africa’s most stable democracies. Since Zambia returned to multiparty elections in 1991, it has had six different presidents from three different parties. President Hakainde Hichilema is seeking reelection after presiding over Zambia’s rapid economic growth. But critics say that growth hasn't translated into better living standards, and human rights experts say he's shown increasingly authoritarian tendencies when it comes to political dissent and the media.