We have updated our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use for Eurasia Group and its affiliates, including GZERO Media, to clarify the types of data we collect, how we collect it, how we use data and with whom we share data. By using our website you consent to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy, including the transfer of your personal data to the United States from your country of residence, and our use of cookies described in our Cookie Policy.
Hard Numbers: Professor ChatGPT, SoftBank’s search engine play, Nokia goes shopping, Voice actors are worried
10: Generative AI is sweeping academic research. According to one estimate, about 10% of all academic articles published this year will contain some artificial intelligence-generated text. That’s about 150,000 papers per year.
3 billion: The AI startup Perplexity is getting a cash infusion. The Japanese investment company SoftBank is investing $10-20 million based on a $3 billion valuation. The company, which styles its product as a search engine, has recently come under fire for allegations of ripping off news articles without permission.
2.3 billion: Finnish telecommunications company Nokia has bought into the AI race with a $2.3 billion purchase of California-based Infinera, whose technology helps power data centers crucial for running and training AI applications.5,000: The Australian Association of Voice Actors told a parliamentary committee that AI could put more than 5,000 voice actors in the country out of work. The group called for fair rules and protections for its members. In the US, voice actors have already sued AI firms for improperly using their voices.