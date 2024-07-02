Menu Icon
Menu Close Icon

everything is political

EVENTS
Global Stage Events
Join us for more Global Stage events
ABOUT GZERO MEDIA
Blue Circle
scroll to top arrow or icon

Hard Numbers: Professor ChatGPT, SoftBank’s search engine play, Nokia goes shopping, Voice actors are worried

Hard Numbers: Professor ChatGPT, SoftBank’s search engine play, Nokia goes shopping, Voice actors are worried
three girls in graduation gowns hold their caps in the air
Photo by Leon Wu on Unsplash

10: Generative AI is sweeping academic research. According to one estimate, about 10% of all academic articles published this year will contain some artificial intelligence-generated text. That’s about 150,000 papers per year.

3 billion: The AI startup Perplexity is getting a cash infusion. The Japanese investment company SoftBank is investing $10-20 million based on a $3 billion valuation. The company, which styles its product as a search engine, has recently come under fire for allegations of ripping off news articles without permission.

2.3 billion: Finnish telecommunications company Nokia has bought into the AI race with a $2.3 billion purchase of California-based Infinera, whose technology helps power data centers crucial for running and training AI applications.

5,000: The Australian Association of Voice Actors told a parliamentary committee that AI could put more than 5,000 voice actors in the country out of work. The group called for fair rules and protections for its members. In the US, voice actors have already sued AI firms for improperly using their voices.
academic researchgenerativegenerative aiaiartificial intelligencenokiaperplexityvoice actorshard numbers

Today In 60 Seconds

Why replacing Biden would be a challenge

How Ukraine's EU membership would change Europe

Biden and Trump both betting debates will make the other look bad

US presidential debate: More risk for Biden than Trump

Putin's rare North Korea visit will deepen ties

GZEROMEDIA

Subscribe to GZERO's daily newsletter

Latest