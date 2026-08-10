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Netanyahu breaks with Trump, Syria takes control of military bases from Russia, UEFA threatens to start World Cup competitor

President Donald Trump welcomes Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the White House

President Donald Trump welcomes Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the White House for bilateral talks in Washington, D.C., United States, on April 7, 2025.

Andrew Leyden/NurPhoto
By Natalie Johnson,
Natalie Johnson

Natalie Johnson is the Deputy Head of Content at GZERO Media and edits the GZERO Daily newsletter. Her career has spanned producing for broadcast cable news at outlets like MSNBC, VICE TV, and NewsNation, as well as writing for digital media. She's also the creator and co-editor of an anthology called "Black Love Letters," published in 2023 through John Legend's GetLifted book imprint. Natalie studied political science at Scripps College and holds a master's degree in sociology from Columbia University.

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Tasha Kheiriddin,
Tasha Kheiriddin
Tasha is a political columnist, commentator, and author based in Toronto, Canada. You can read her in The National Post, on Substack at In My Opinion, and in her most recent book, "The Right Path."
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Will Fitzpatrick
Will Fitzpatrick
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August 10, 2026
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Netanyahu rejects Trump-backed Gaza plan

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday rejected a US-backed plan for Gaza, in a rare public break with US President Donald Trump. The 15-point plan that Trump’s Board of Peace unveiled last month calls for Hamas to disarm and Israeli troops to withdraw from the enclave. Netanyahu said Israel won’t pull back until Hamas gives up its weapons—a nonstarter for Hamas, which insists it won’t disarm until Israel withdraws first. Netanyahu is navigating competing pressures. Washington wants a Middle East peace deal as its separate war with Iran continues to stall. However, far-right ministers in Netanyahu’s coalition blasted the Gaza plan soon after it was announced. With Netanyahu’s coalition trailing the opposition in the polls, any perceived concession on Gaza could carry a steep political cost at home.

Russia and Syria reach deal on future of military bases

After 18 months of negotiations, Moscow and Damascus concluded a memorandum of understanding on Russia’s presence in Syria. Under the deal, Damascus will take over commercial operations at the Hmeimim airport and Tartus naval base. Military facilities at the base will be converted to joint training centers over a three-month transition period. Both sites have been key Russian assets since the Soviet era, their sole hubs in the eastern Mediterranean for planes and ships traveling to and from Africa. Their future came into question after rebel groups ousted former president Bashar Al-Assad in 2024. President Ahmed al-Sharaa then began to restrict Russian access to Tartus and canceled Moscow’s port management contract. Though key details have yet to be worked out and relations are maintained, the move reflects how Russia’s presence in Syria has shrunk since the fall of Assad, whose regime it supported for 14 years.

Could football fans get a second World Cup?

The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) has reportedly opened preliminary talks with other football associations about creating a new international tournament to rival the FIFA World Cup. The move reflects growing frustration with FIFA President Gianni Infantino, whose proposal to sell stakes in World Cup rights to outside investors sparked widespread criticism from football federations that argued that such a step could undermine the tournament’s integrity. This isn’t the first time that FIFA has faced similar backlash: In 1966, 15 African nations boycotted the World Cup after FIFA refused to grant the Confederation of African Football a guaranteed place in the tournament. More recently, in 2021, UEFA threatened to sit out the tournament after Infantino floated the idea of holding the World Cup every two years.

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