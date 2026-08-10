What happens when global power goes unchecked?
August 10, 2026
Highlights from the GZERO World with Ian Bremmer weekly television show.
What happens when the world’s most powerful actors stop facing accountability? That’s the question at the heart of the Atlas and Impunity, an annual report from the Eurasia Group that measures how people experience the abuse of power in nearly 200 countries. Ian Bremmer sat down with International Rescue Committee president and CEO David Miliband on GZERO World to talk about why the levels of impunity in conflict states like Sudan and Syria are spiraling out of control, and what the data reveals about the state of democracy, human rights, and how power is wielded around the globe.
“The greatest cause for hope is the assertion of democratic rights,” Miliband says, “If you're looking for bright spots at the moment, you have to look deep into civil societies that are mobilizing and organizing to defend the most basic rights.”
GZERO World with Ian Bremmer, the award-winning weekly global affairs series, airs nationwide on US public television stations (check local listings).
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Every week on GZERO World with Ian Bremmer, Ian explains the key global stories of the moment, sits down for an in-depth conversation with the newsmakers and thought leaders shaping our world.
Watch GZERO World on US public television and on GZERO's YouTube channel. GZERO WORLD with Ian Bremmer is a local public television program presented by THIRTEEN PBS.
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