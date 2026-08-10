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GZERO World Clips

Highlights from the GZERO World with Ian Bremmer weekly television show.

What happens when global power goes unchecked?play icon

What happens when global power goes unchecked?

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gzero worlddavid milibandian bremmerimpunityabuse of powerglobal poweraccountabilityhuman rightsdemocracyatlas of impunity

What happens when the world’s most powerful actors stop facing accountability? That’s the question at the heart of the Atlas and Impunity, an annual report from the Eurasia Group that measures how people experience the abuse of power in nearly 200 countries. Ian Bremmer sat down with International Rescue Committee president and CEO David Miliband on GZERO World to talk about why the levels of impunity in conflict states like Sudan and Syria are spiraling out of control, and what the data reveals about the state of democracy, human rights, and how power is wielded around the globe.

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gzero worlddavid milibandian bremmerimpunityabuse of powerglobal poweraccountabilityhuman rightsdemocracyatlas of impunity

More from GZERO World Clips

About the Show

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Every week on GZERO World with Ian Bremmer, Ian explains the key global stories of the moment, sits down for an in-depth conversation with the newsmakers and thought leaders shaping our world.

Watch GZERO World on US public television and on GZERO's YouTube channel. GZERO WORLD with Ian Bremmer is a local public television program presented by THIRTEEN PBS.

Funding for GZERO World is provided by:

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Koo and Patricia YuenSusan S. and Kenneth L. Wallach Foundation

GZERO Series

How Brexit changed the UK and what's next?

GZERO World with Ian Bremmer

GZERO World with Ian Bremmer
Trump asks Putin about helping Iran

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Puppet Regime
Is the US-China relationship reaching a breaking point?

Quick Take

Quick Take
Why AI needs a global referee

ask ian

ask ian
Ten years since Brexit

Ian Explains

Ian Explains
A frozen labor market in the US?

GZERO Reports

GZERO Reports
Thousands of migrants cross into Spanish territory

GZERO Europe

GZERO Europe
Democrats have a Platner problem – even after Platner

The Debrief

The Debrief