More than 60,000 people on Friday crossed into the small Spanish territory in a chaotic rush that overwhelmed local authorities. Many of the victims drowned while attempting to swim around border barriers and breakwaters separating Ceuta from Morocco. While most migrants have since returned to Morocco, the tragedy has intensified pressure on Spain and the EU to prevent similar humanitarian disasters in the future.
Hard Numbers
Death toll rises from Ceuta migrant surge
Will Fitzpatrick
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